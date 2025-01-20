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Opinion   Column

Fragile smiles: Hamas ceasefire and the shadow of war

While the international community has called for peace, meaningful pressure to liberate Gaza from the Hamas grip remains elusive.

Jan. 20, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Fragile smiles: Hamas ceasefire and the shadow of war

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Emily Damari
Released hostage Emily Damari arrives at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, on Jan. 19, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

In the realm of cinema, where the boundaries between good and evil are sharply drawn and the villains are unmistakably monstrous, one might imagine a collision as stark and tragic as the one currently unfolding in the Middle East. The reality, however, is far from fiction.

The contrast between two societies—one fighting to protect its citizens and the other entrenched in a culture of violence—is painfully evident. The fragile ceasefire brokered to exchange hostages and prisoners has exposed not just a sliver of hope, but also the enduring abyss of hatred that fuels Hamas.

The scenes of joy accompanying the release of Israeli hostages like Romi, Emily and Doron—imprisoned for over a year in the brutal confines of Hamas’s regime—were a bittersweet reminder of human resilience. These young women, held captive in a society that thrives on terror, were finally returned to their families. Yet, their liberation only underscores the broader tragedy. More than 90 other hostages remain in captivity, their fate uncertain as negotiations continue.

Stark realities on the ground

In southern Israel, the rescue helicopters landed on the same grounds where Hamas committed atrocities during the Nova music festival massacre. The joy of the moment could not mask the persistent tension. Israeli soldiers, medical teams and journalists bore witness to the sobering reality: the war is far from over and the ceasefire remains tenuous. Political fractures within Israel, including the resignation of figures like Itamar Ben-Gvir, reveal a nation grappling with its democratic values while prioritizing the immediate goal of saving lives.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the atmosphere is chillingly different. The “liberation” of prisoners by Hamas is accompanied by triumphant rallies, orchestrated with the precision of a military parade. Thousands of men, armed and jubilant, crowd the streets, chanting slogans of defiance and displaying the ethos of an organization committed to perpetuating violence. The release of Palestinian prisoners—some of them hardened militants—signals Hamas’s intent to regroup and continue its so-called holy war against Israel.

A ceasefire as a pretext for war

Hamas’s celebrations are not a prelude to peace, but a calculated effort to rearm and reorganize. Despite agreements aimed at demilitarizing Gaza, evidence suggests that humanitarian aid, including truckloads of food and supplies, is being diverted to bolster Hamas’s infrastructure. The militant group has reinstated its control, complete with armed guards, green headbands and military-style parades.

The ongoing release of prisoners—700 in the first phase, potentially rising to 1,700—raises grave concerns. Many of these individuals have been convicted of terrorism and their return to Gaza risks further inflaming the region. Among them are young men likely to embrace the path of martyrdom, perpetuating the cycle of violence that has plagued the area for decades.

The ethical abyss of Hamas’s rule

The ethos of Hamas, marked by hatred, violence, and the subjugation of dissent, continues to dominate Gaza. Reports of ideological purges and the brutal silencing of opposition underscore the regime’s stranglehold on the territory. A lone woman protesting against the celebratory distribution of sweets is a stark reminder of the oppressive environment that stifles even the smallest acts of defiance.

Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas’s rule in Gaza, but the path forward is fraught with uncertainty. While the international community has called for peace, meaningful pressure to liberate Gaza from the Hamas grip remains elusive. Without global intervention, the people of Gaza risk being perpetually trapped under the shadow of an organization that thrives on war and oppression.

Hope amid uncertainty

As Israel navigates the challenges ahead, the smiles of its rescued daughters serve as a poignant reminder of what is at stake. These moments of joy, though fleeting, embody the resilience of a nation determined to protect its people and uphold its values. Yet, the broader question remains: Can the world muster the resolve to address the root causes of this conflict and bring lasting peace to a region that has seen too much suffering? For now, Israel braces for an uncertain future, holding tightly to the hope embodied in the faces of those it has saved.

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