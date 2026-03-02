Iran’s strategic blunder is reshaping the Middle East

Something remarkable happened this week and almost no one seems willing to absorb its meaning.

The Palestinian Authority condemned Iran and its attacks on Arab states.

It did so “strongly,” listing Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq among the countries attacked by Tehran.

P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas even accused Iran of harming its Arab friends and called for a reunification of the Islamic world. This, coming from leadership that for decades relied on those same regional dynamics to isolate Israel, is not merely irony—it is evidence of tectonic movement.

Iran did not act out of stupidity. It acted out of ideology—and miscalculation.

The regime attacked not only Israel and U.S. interests but also Arab states hosting American bases and even Cyprus, long viewed by Tehran as part of a hesitant and fatigued Europe. The result was the opposite of deterrence.

Britain reacted with visible anger. France, whose naval assets were struck in the UAE, hinted at possible military participation. Even cautious Germany began speaking in the language of defense rather than restraint.

The Revolutionary Guards also set fire to Saudi energy infrastructure, threatening the global oil market in an attempt to frighten the international system and pressure Washington to halt the war. Instead, it convinced many governments that Iran is prepared to endanger the world economy to preserve its revolutionary doctrine.

American military leaders now openly describe a long campaign against an enemy that, since 1979, has methodically built a sophisticated network dedicated to undermining the free world while brutally suppressing its own population.

Tehran believed familiar tactics—promises of nuclear moderation never implemented—could once again buy time. But the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and the wars that followed changed the strategic psychology of the region.

Even Lebanon, historically hostage to Hezbollah’s decisions, now fears being dragged into catastrophe. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has warned Hezbollah figures against igniting another war on Lebanese soil. That alone marks a profound shift.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has worked toward this moment for four decades, identifying the source of the threat and signaling to the world where the head of the dragon lay.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, he has turned the principle of refusing any threat to the Jewish people into a concrete military doctrine.

The Abraham Accords are no longer a diplomatic ornament; they are becoming a security architecture. States now understand that remaining outside the emerging alignment means living permanently under Iranian intimidation. Tehran, in trying to demonstrate strength, has accelerated the formation of the very coalition it sought to prevent.

In the background stand Russia and China, while in Europe—even reluctantly—countries begin repositioning themselves. Increasingly, the question is not whether Iran threatens global stability, but whether the international system is finally prepared to admit it openly.

There remains a strange phenomenon: parts of the Western political discourse continue repeating narratives detached from events, accusing Israel of actions demonstrably carried out by Iran itself. Yet beyond rhetoric, strategic reality is shifting. Governments act according to interests, not slogans.

The truth, quietly understood in more capitals each day, is simple: a world without a regime built on permanent revolutionary confrontation would be a safer world.

Tehran intended to intimidate. Instead, it clarified.