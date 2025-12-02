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Opinion   Column

Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’

JNS is the news outlet you can rely on to counteract the lies that are fueling a surge of antisemitism.

Dec. 2, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin

Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’

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Hostage Square
Celebrations at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv as negotiators sign a deal to end Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, and finally freeing the hostages, Oct. 9, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

This “Giving Tuesday,” Dec. 2, will you help JNS spread the truth about Israel and antisemitism?

On any given day, the press is awash in biased stories about Israel and Zionism. In recent years, but especially since the Hamas-led Palestinian Arab attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, much of mainstream media coverage has aimed to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state, and anti-Zionism has become commonplace.

Open advocacy for the destruction of the one Jewish state on the planet—something that would involve the genocide of half of all Jews alive today—has been normalized. That is made possible by news reporting and commentary that buries the facts and treats Hamas propaganda as truth. Blood libels about Israel committing “genocide” are widely believed, especially by those who only get their news from sch outlets and social-media platforms where the algorithms prioritize such misinformation and ensure that toxic clickbait is given the largest possible audience.

This widespread journalistic malpractice has become routine fare in secular outlets, as well as many of those that claim to represent the Jewish community. It is fueling the surge of antisemitism that is mainstreamed on the political left and by some loud voices on the right.

But there is one place you can go where you can be sure that you can learn the truth about what is going on in Israel and around the Jewish world: JNS.

At JNS, you get the facts not just about Israel but about issues essential to Jewish interests everywhere. That makes this wire service an irreplaceable resource for young readers and an absolute necessity for a Jewish world that is still under siege in the Middle East and the Diaspora.

In the last year, we have vastly increased our coverage of Israel and seen an unprecedented rise in readership and the number of those who get our twice-daily newsletters and watch our video podcasts. There is no other publication that matches our line-up of insightful columnists and podcasters, as well as our hard-hitting news articles and spot-on columns. There is a hunger for our brand of honest journalism, and we are meeting that need.

But to continue to provide this vital service, we require more than moral support. We need your financial support to keep JNS.org growing as we continue doing the job no one else does in this way.

On #Giving Tuesday, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to JNS.

While many worthy causes ask for your help at this time, I hope you will agree that supporting Jewish journalism must be a priority.

In this time of crisis, where Jews are beset by hate-mongers on both ends of the political spectrum, that makes it all the more necessary that this haven of truth continues to thrive and expand its reach and influence. JNS is an essential cause that cannot be allowed to fail for lack of funds. I hope we can count on you this year and next.

To contribute, click on this link to donate to JNS, or mail your check to:

9450 SW Gemini Drive
PMB 38958
Beaverton, OR 97008-7105

For Tax-Deductible donations in the UK: For Tax-Deductible donations in Canada:

Thank you again for your support and for reading our articles and watching our exclusive array of informative videos.

We wish all of our readers and their families a Happy Chanukah, and a healthy and peaceful 2026!

Jonathan S. Tobin

Editor-in-chief

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