More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Trump’s inappropriate question still requires an answer

The president was wrong to take a swipe at Biden during the Sudan normalization ceremony. But worries about the Democrats’ likely policy switches are justified.

Oct. 26, 2020
Jonathan S. Tobin

Trump’s inappropriate question still requires an answer

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the normalization deal with Sudan, Oct. 23, 2020. Source: Screenshot.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the normalization deal with Sudan, Oct. 23, 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

It was one of those moments that summed up so much of both the good and the bad of the Donald Trump presidency. During a White House photo op/international conference call celebrating Sudan’s agreement to normalize relations with Israel, the president asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a highly inappropriate question.

While on speakerphone with Netanyahu, Trump decided to get in a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden, his opponent in next week’s presidential election.

“Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi? Sleepy Joe? I think—do you think he would have made this deal somehow? I don’t think so,” he said.

Netanyahu, who can read poll numbers as well as anyone, knows that barring a last-minute comeback, the odds are that he will be dealing with a newly elected President Joe Biden come January. Thus, despite the fact that many of his critics consider him a partisan Republican sympathizer, Netanyahu responded with a diplomatic answer that seemed to wipe the smile off of Trump’s face.

“Well, Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America. And we appreciate what you’ve done enormously.”

Putting Netanyahu on the spot in that way was as absurd as it was wrong.

The relationship between Israel and the United States is about an alliance between two democracies, not two politicians. That’s true even if Trump has arguably been the most pro-Israel president to ever sit in the White House. Nor does the memory that Biden’s former boss, former President Barack Obama, sought to create more “daylight” between the two countries and went all out to appease Iran diminish the truth of that statement.

The affinity between Israel and a lockstep pro-Israel GOP, coupled with growing divisions with the Democrats over support for the Jewish state, has nearly demolished the notion of bipartisan support for Israel. But Netanyahu knows better than to say anything that would constitute an endorsement in the U.S. presidential race, even if he—and, if the polls are correct, most Israelis—are hoping that Trump wins.

The question was just one more example of Trump’s consistently unpresidential behavior. His supporters delight in the way that he breaks rules and drives the educated and governing classes crazy. Still, openly seeking to involve a foreign leader in domestic politics is the sort of trolling that could damage the alliance and further alienate a Democratic Party that is already split about Israel and Zionism.

As bad as it was to spoil a ceremony marking a great achievement with such partisan barbs, the question Trump asked is worth pondering. Will a Biden administration certain to be largely staffed with veterans of Obama’s foreign-policy team and other establishment figures be willing or capable of continuing the push for normalization between Israel, and the Arab and Islamic world?

Former Secretary of State John Kerry spoke for Democrats, as well as the entire foreign-policy establishment that is expecting to reoccupy Washington institutions if Trump is defeated when he said in December 2016 that: “There will be no advance and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and Palestinian peace. Everybody needs to understand that. That is a hard reality.”

In the wake of normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and now Sudan, Republicans and pro-Israel activists have been recalling that astonishingly misguided pronouncement in order to troll Obama administration loyalists. But the point about what Kerry said isn’t that it was an inaccurate prediction. It’s that the former secretary and all those who agreed with him didn’t want Israel to negotiate a separate peace with the Arab and Islamic world. The only kind of agreement they thought worth negotiating was one that would supposedly end the conflict with the Palestinians. Anything else was considered a distraction from the issue that liberals long believed to be the key to instability in the Middle East.

The fact that Trump has helped facilitate these agreements, and that he has done so in spite of doing the very things that Obama, Kerry and Biden warned would set the region aflame—moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, holding the Palestinian Authority accountable for its financial support of terrorism and withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal—makes his achievement all the more galling for them.

Ironically, the coming together of Israel and the Sunni Arab states was made possible by Obama’s passion for a U.S. rapprochement with Iran. Feeling abandoned by the Americans, the Gulf states and others who felt threatened by Iran’s terrorism and quest for regional hegemony naturally looked to Israel as a potent ally to deter Tehran.

Decades of Palestinian rejectionism has never dissuaded liberals like Obama, Kerry and Biden from believing that Israeli-Palestinian peace is just around the corner if only they put the right amount of pressure on the Jewish state. Nevertheless, the Arab and Muslim world understands that the Palestinians are simply incapable of making peace for the foreseeable future and have drawn appropriate conclusions about the need for diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.

Biden may not seek to wreck the new deals with Israel that he wished hadn’t happened. But neither will he have much enthusiasm for pursuing more of these agreements that are still in the offing. Rather than pushing hard for normalization, as Trump has done, a Biden administration will almost certainly be shifting the focus back on making nice with Iran and pursuing the fool’s errand of trying to entice the Palestinians to make peace when they have no intention of ever doing so.

If more normalization agreements follow in a post-Trump era, it will be in spite of American diplomatic initiatives, not because of them. Trump’s reminder of this won’t win him any liberal Jewish votes and unnecessarily embarrassed an already beleaguered Netanyahu. But it is no less true in spite of the inappropriate nature of his conduct.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Africa Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin