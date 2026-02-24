More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Amit Segal’s T-shirt, Netanyahu’s resolve

The prime minister’s invoking of Purim wasn’t merely an apt analogy. It was Bibi at his best, calling for unity in the face of what could turn out to be a biblical challenge.

Feb. 24, 2026
Ruthie Blum

Amit Segal’s T-shirt, Netanyahu’s resolve

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

The best sense of the mood in Israel right now can be gleaned from two sentences written by pundit Amit Segal—not, however, in one of his brilliant columns, daily newsletter or Channel 12 analyses.

No, these are lines that Segal ordered to be printed on a T-shirt, the front of which reads in Hebrew, “I don’t know when there’s going to be an attack on Iran.” For emphasis, the text on the back adds, “No point in asking me.”

The selfie that he posted on social media made followers giggle. It also aroused envy among fellow journalists who hadn’t thought of it first.

But anyone who heard Dan Senor’s “Call Me Back” podcast on Feb. 22 knew that the gag was in the works. In a preview of a segment for paid subscribers following the broadcast, Segal spilled the beans about it, explaining that it would be “the only way to skip the hundreds of people approaching to ask me [about it].”

Addressing the practical side of the issue, he went on, “We can sit here for an hour and discuss the timing [of a potential attack], and I may tell you that it’s [happening], let’s say, between days and weeks [from now]. But it’s totally different when someone with a flight ticket or a hotel reservation tell[s] you, ‘Listen, should I cancel? Should I go there or not?’ Because then you’re tested against your own prediction, which is very dangerous for a journalist—not because people will mock you if you say that Trump is never going to attack Iran and then he attacks.”

Though this, he acknowledged, “is terrible,” far worse is “having your parents-in-law count on you … and now they’re stuck in London, and they’re angry at you, and your wife is mad at you because she doesn’t have a babysitter.”

Humor aside, he went on to express his actual opinion—albeit without reference to whether locals or foreigners should alter their travel plans.

“While I still think the attack is imminent … and inevitable, I would question those waves of reports … saying [opposite things] simultaneously,” he began. “Forty-eight hours ago, it was [about] great negotiations with Iran, many concessions being made and [how the United States is] approaching an agreement [with the regime]. And, all of a sudden, now it’s, ‘No, we are heading to a war; this war is inevitable.’”

This, he stated, “looks like a spin to me. So, my general assumption hasn’t changed. There is going to be an attack. It’s going to be massive, unprecedented in the scope of Iranian wars. And yet, it’s not a matter of hours or days.”

Segal’s take appears to be the view with the broadest consensus in the Jewish state, otherwise known in the halls of the Islamic Republic as the “Small Satan,” which the mullahs repeatedly threaten to annihilate.

Peppering the discussion with literal and figurative home-front humor is equally widespread. Jokes about bomb-shelter preparations are rampant, alongside news of U.S. aircraft carriers and fighter jets arriving in the region, as well as the sight and sound of Israeli Air Force planes overhead at all hours.

The above makes talk of a potential deal that would stave off a military confrontation seem hollow. What didn’t sound the least bit vacuous was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments to the Knesset on Feb. 23, despite heckling from a few typically shrill oppositionists in the plenum.

“Israel has never been stronger; the alliance with the United States has never been closer,” he declared in an unusually brief speech.

He continued, “We are vigilant and prepared for any scenario. … I made it clear and conveyed to the Ayatollah regime that if they make the mistake—perhaps the worst in their history—of attacking Israel, we will respond with the kind of force that they can’t even imagine.”

This, he stressed, “is not the time for [internal] arguments. During these days, on the eve of the [Jewish] holiday of Purim—then as now—we have to close ranks, stand shoulder-to-shoulder. I trust in our might. I have faith in our commanders, our fighters, our nation. I trust you, the citizens of Israel. We’ve already proven that when we stand together, we achieve great things. On the eve of Purim, we will stand together and, with God’s help, guarantee Israel’s eternity.”

The prime minister’s invoking of Purim wasn’t merely an apt analogy due to the calendar date. It was Bibi at his best, calling for societal unity in the face of what could turn out to be a challenge of biblical proportions. You know, as recounted in the Book of Esther.

It was the leader of the State of Israel and the Jewish people reminding us what we’ll be celebrating next week: the story of Jewish deliverance from destruction in ancient Persia—contemporary Iran—through courage and resolve.

More than anecdotal evidence suggests that we’re “locked and loaded” and up to the task.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard