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Opinion   Column

Jill Biden should win the ‘worst wife’ award

Rather than subjecting her husband to endless humiliation, she should have protected him from it.

May. 20, 2025
Ruthie Blum

Jill Biden should win the ‘worst wife’ award

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Joe and Jill Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, walk to board Marine One as they depart from the White House in Washington, D.C., to Manassas, Va.,, Jan. 23, 2024. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

The disclosure on Sunday of Joe Biden’s aggressive prostate cancer “with metastasis to the bone” wasn’t as surprising as it might have been under other circumstances.

The former U.S. president’s waning health and impaired cognitive abilities have been obvious for years. Ditto for the lies perpetrated by his inner circle and perpetuated by a complicit media.

The latter is documented by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson of Axios in a new bookOriginal Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again—excerpts of which indicate that the gaslighting was even more extensive than anyone with a pair of eyes already realized.

Ironically, the timing of the announcement about Biden’s diagnosis fit right in with his family’s mendacity and manipulations. Indeed, it came on the heels of the Hur-tapes release and two days before the Tapper-Thomson revelations were set to hit the stands.

But if former First Lady Jill Biden imagined that sympathy for her husband’s dire condition would upstage, if not put the kibosh on, the depth of the conspiratorial deception, she’s in for a rude awakening. Now that members of the press and previous White House staffers are rushing to shove her under the proverbial bus, she’s on her own.

Still, she might just be flattered by her depiction in Original Sin as the real power in the White House, running the show—if not, heaven forbid, the country—with an iron fist. This allegedly entailed, among other things, taking extreme measures to shield her spouse from scrutiny.

As though Americans couldn’t witness his stumbling and mumbling for themselves. Long before the disastrous June 27 debate with Donald Trump that spurred Democrat bigwigs to force him to bow out of the race and let Vice President Kamala Harris replace him as their puppet.

This wasn’t the only thing on display throughout Joe’s less-than-four-year tenure that gave new meaning to the term “cringe-worthy.” Equally apparent, to the point of horrifying, was Jill’s utter disregard for and obliviousness to Joe’s distress.

Rather than subjecting him to endless humiliation, she should have protected him from it. Of course, that would have meant forfeiting her coveted status as the grande dame of the Oval Office. One with a doctorate, no less, not to mention a fawning cover story in Vogue magazine.

That lengthy feature article by Jonathan Van Meter referred to her as a “goddess in stilettos”—a “key player in her husband’s administration, a West Wing surrogate and policy advocate.”

Yes, “Dr. Jill” loves embracing her ill-gotten reputation as the embodiment of feminism and femininity, neither of which apply to her in a genuine sense. A much better description of the “educator” would be a woman who rose to fame through a man whose well-being she was willing to sacrifice when the chips were down.

So awful has she been that even Biden’s harshest critics can’t help experiencing twinges of pity for the man. After all, he’s had a long career as a senator, then as vice president under Barack Obama.

Jill’s propping him up like a ventriloquist’s dummy, thus, has been particularly painful and hard to stomach. The couple’s embarrassing interview on ABC’s “The View” earlier this month, for example, caused several jaws to drop in dismay. Up until the news about Joe’s cancer, that is.

Here, again, Jill should be considered a “person of interest” where her husband’s deterioration is concerned. As famous urologist Dr. David Samadi (author of Prostate Cancer—Now What?: A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery) told broadcaster Megyn Kelly on Monday, there’s something awry with the report that Biden only found out about his stage-four cancer last week.

According to Samadi, Biden would have had regular annual check-ups to detect prostate irregularities, which, when caught early, are highly treatable. In addition, he stressed, it takes at least five to seven years for prostate cancer to spread.

In other words, either the Bidens knew about it well before Joe ran for president the first time around and refused treatment, or they maintained secrecy surrounding management of the disease. Wherever the truth lies on this specific issue, Joe’s presidency was a sham, with Jill orchestrating the scam.

She’s dubbed in Original Sin as one of the most powerful first ladies in America. May she go down in history as among the world’s worst wives.

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