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Opinion   Column

Qatar’s ‘indispensable ally’ problem is really Washington’s transparency problem

If Doha is confident in its role as a stabilizing partner, then it should welcome rigorous examination.

Feb. 24, 2026
Stephen M. Flatow

Qatar’s ‘indispensable ally’ problem is really Washington’s transparency problem

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US Qatar military air force
Military personnel from the United States, Qatar, Italy, United Kingdom, France and Turkey attend the “Ferocious Falcon 6” senior leader seminar in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2025. Credit: Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/U.S. Air Force.
Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow is president of the Religious Zionists of America. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, and author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror. (The RZA is not affiliated with any American or Israeli political party.)

Washington has grown comfortable describing Qatar as “indispensable.” It hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the most important U.S. airbase in the Middle East, and has granted permission to Qatar to build a training facility at a U.S.-based airbase. It mediated hostage negotiations during Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. It invests heavily in American energy and defense projects. These facts are real, and they matter.

But they have also produced a dangerous habit: treating usefulness as a substitute for scrutiny.

The question facing U.S. policymakers is not whether Qatar provides tangible benefits. It plainly does. The question is whether the system demands enough transparency and accountability to evaluate the full cost of that relationship, especially when a partner simultaneously hosts extremist actors and presents itself as a global peacemaker.

How does the same government that underwrites U.S. military operations also host the political leadership of Hamas? How can a state be praised as a stabilizing mediator while maintaining a permissive environment for Islamist extremism? These are not contradictions to be waved away. They are tensions to be managed—and too often ignored.

Qatar has learned how to operate in this gray zone by pairing strategic value with sophisticated influence operations. Its approach might be described as reputation arbitrage: investing heavily in actions Washington values, while ensuring that actions Washington finds troubling are softened, contextualized or deferred.

That influence extends well beyond formal diplomacy. It includes lobbyists, consultants, think-tank engagement, media outreach and curated visits by American officials, analysts and civic leaders. These visits are typically framed as dialogue or fact-finding. They may be well-intended. But their downstream use is predictable.

Qatar does not need to convert every visitor into an advocate. It only needs the visit itself—the photo, the meeting, the quotation about “frank discussions” or “complex realities.” Those become proof points, cited later to argue that criticism of Qatar is exaggerated or ideologically motivated. The message is subtle but effective: serious people engage with us; therefore, serious concerns must be overstated.

This is where Washington’s transparency deficit becomes a national-security issue.

When delegations travel at the invitation of a foreign government, there is often little public disclosure of who funded the trip, what access was provided, or how the visit is later leveraged. When think tanks host events or publish analyses connected to foreign state interests, sponsorship is not always prominent or consistent. None of this requires bad faith to be problematic. Influence works precisely because it operates through respectable channels.

Meanwhile, the policy contradictions persist. Qatar has defended hosting Hamas leaders as necessary for mediation, even as Hamas planned and executed mass-casualty attacks. Qatari funds have flowed into Gaza under arrangements described as humanitarian or stabilizing, despite repeated warnings that Hamas would benefit politically or financially. That Hamas emerged entrenched rather than restrained should surprise no one.

Yet criticism is often dismissed as “disinformation” or extremism, rather than answered on the merits. That response may be politically convenient, but it is strategically unsound. Allies are not weakened by scrutiny; they are strengthened by it.

The solution is not to sever ties with Qatar or deny its role in mediation. The solution is to align our rhetoric about partnership with enforceable standards of transparency and accountability.

First, disclosure. Travel funded or facilitated by foreign governments should be disclosed clearly and consistently. That is not an accusation; it is a safeguard. The same principle applies to think tanks, NGOs and policy forums that receive foreign state funding.

Second, conditionality. Privileges associated with close ally status should be paired with measurable expectations—particularly regarding terror finance enforcement, safe-haven policies and the political platforms afforded to extremist organizations. Being indispensable should not mean being exempt.

Third, institutional clarity. Responsibilities related to foreign influence are currently fragmented across agencies. Congress should insist on clearer reporting and oversight, so policymakers and the public can assess how mediation, military cooperation and influence intersect.

None of this requires pretending that Doha plays no constructive role. It requires rejecting a false binary in which a partner is either suspect or indispensable, but never both. Strategic relationships often involve tradeoffs. The danger lies in allowing those tradeoffs to become invisible.

If Qatar is confident in its role as a stabilizing partner, then it should welcome rigorous examination. Sunlight does not weaken genuine alliances. But when scrutiny is treated as hostility, it raises a fair question: What, exactly, is being protected?

Washington does itself no favors by answering that question with silence.

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