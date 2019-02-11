More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

PA minister ignores slaying of Jewish teen; criticizes Israel’s mosque search for murderer

Palestinian Authority minister: “This cowardly attack against a religious and sacred place of worship, without any consideration for its sanctity and its religious and spiritual value, constitutes part of a series of daily attacks against our Islamic and Christian holy sites.”

Feb. 11, 2019
Ori Ansbacher. Source: Courtesy.
Ori Ansbacher. Source: Courtesy.

Three days ago, 19-year-old Israeli Ori Ansbacher was stabbed several times and brutally murdered in Jerusalem. DNA from the scene led Israel to the Palestinian, 29-year-old Arafat Arfiah, who was captured after soldiers entered a mosque and seized footage from its security camera.

Palestinian Authority Minister of Religious Affairs Yusuf Ida’is completely ignored the fact that a young Israeli woman had been attacked, stabbed, and murdered by a Palestinian, but was quick to “condemn” Israel’s entering the mosque to search for the terrorist as an “attack,” according to the P.A.’s official daily. Moreover, not only was there no reference to the murder in the minister’s quote, this entire article in the official P.A. daily did not even mention the terror attack and murder as the context of Israel’s search to the mosque.

Absurdly, the minister complained that the Israeli soldiers’ entrance into the mosque lacked “any consideration for its sanctity and its religious and spiritual value.” Concerned about “sanctity” and “spiritual values,” he didn’t even mention the innocent 19-year-old Israeli victim:

“[P.A.] Minister of Religious Affairs Yusuf Ida’is condemned the attack against the sanctity of the Jamal Abd Al-Nasser Mosque under baseless and unacceptable pretexts. Ida’is said in a press statement that this cowardly attack against a religious and sacred place of worship, without any consideration for its sanctity and its religious and spiritual value, constitutes part of a series of daily attacks against our Islamic and Christian holy sites, and particularly the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the pearl of Palestine, by the occupation forces and unbridled settlers and under political cover of the right-wing occupation government.” [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Feb. 9, 2019]

The headline did not mention the murder either, but focused solely on the “occupation’s raid”:

“The occupation raided the Jamal Abd Al-Nasser Mosque, the Sateh Marhaba neighborhood and Al-Quds Street in El-Bireh”

Media reports in Israel have stated that the Palestinian has confessed to the murder, but that it is not yet clear based on his statement if it was nationalistically motivated, meaning an act of terror, or criminally motivated.

The distinction is of significance for the murderer, especially in terms of how the Palestinian Authority decides to view it. If this was a nationalistically motivated crime—i.e., terror, what the P.A. terms “struggle against the occupation”—then Arafat Arfiah will be entitled to receive a monthly salary under the P.A.’s “Pay to Slay” program with which the Palestinian Authority uses to reward terrorist murderers. Should this be the case, prisoner Arfiah will receive at least 1,400 shekels/month starting from the day of his arrest, eventually rising to as high at 12,000 shekels/month.

In a second report, the official P.A. daily in order to give a more positive spin on the murder, falsely claimed that murder victim Ori Ansbacher was “a female soldier in the occupation army.” [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Feb. 10, 2019] In fact, Ansbacher was a civilian volunteer performing national service at a youth center.

Full report at PMW.arab

Religion
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. Army has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman