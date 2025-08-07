Debunking lies about ‘settler violence’ in Judea and Samaria

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Host Josh Hasten, JNS Middle East correspondent, exposes the dangerous misinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria. Eliana Passentin, director of the International Desk at the Binyamin Regional Council, joins Josh to discuss the distortion of facts regarding “settler violence” and the media’s role in perpetuating these false narratives. Eliana shares behind-the-scenes insights into the truth about the so-called “violence” in Judea and Samaria, and discusses her viral video debunking the claim that settlers burned a church in Taibeh.

Throughout this episode, Eliana sheds light on the challenges faced by the residents of Judea and Samaria, including daily terror and media bias. She explains her pivotal role in fighting these false narratives and emphasizes the importance of sharing the true story with the world. The discussion also touches on the growing calls for sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, a significant topic gaining traction in Israeli politics.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.