Egypt to train 5,000 Palestinian police to restore order in Gaza

Aug. 16, 2025 / Israel Hayom

Cairo intends to train 5,000 Palestinian police officers to help restore order in Gaza after the current Hamas-Israel war ends, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Egyptian media, Abdelatty noted that the training has already begun. He recently said that, at this stage, hundreds of officers are undergoing the training program.

According to the minister, Cairo has received vetted lists of names of those currently training at military camps in Egypt, in coordination with Jordan. The aim, he said, is to ensure the officers have no criminal records or ties to terrorism.

Abdelatty said the deployment of the officers and the rehabilitation of Gaza after the war would be carried out under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority’s prime minister.

He recently added that Cairo is planning a transitional phase during which Gaza’s administration would be handed over to a 15-member committee of Palestinian technocrats. Under the proposal, these officials would operate under the authority’s oversight for six months before transferring full control to it.

