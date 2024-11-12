Combating antisemitism through virtual reality

As Europe grapples with a surge in antisemitism, one of Germany’s most prominent Jewish leaders draws haunting parallels between current events and the infamous “Night of Broken Glass” in November 1938.

Charlotte Knobloch, who witnessed Kristallnacht as a 6-year-old child, warns that public indifference today echoes the silence that preceded one of history’s darkest chapters.

Assessing some of the damage after Kristallnacht, “The Night of Broken Glass,” in Germany on Nov. 9-10, 1938. Credit: The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“I can still see the crowds, smell the burning synagogue, feel the heat of the flames,” recalls Knobloch, her voice steady despite the weight of the memory. “We crept through back alleys and forests, desperately trying to hide my father—a well-known Munich attorney and senator. The next day’s destruction is seared into my memory. The Nazis, I believe, orchestrated this chaos to gauge public reaction. The German people’s silence spoke volumes.”

Knobloch, who last week celebrated her 92nd birthday, serves as president of Munich’s Jewish Community and stands as one of Germany’s most influential Jewish voices. On that fateful night in 1938, her father, Fritz Neuland, received an anonymous phone call warning of imminent danger. He quickly gathered his family—all except his mother, who refused to leave—and attempted to reach his law office nearby, which he shared with the later Bavarian prime minister, Wilhelm Hoegner.

A cautionary call to his office revealed the gravity of their situation. When an unfamiliar voice answered, Neuland, disguising his identity, inquired about his own whereabouts. The response—"We’re also searching for Fritz Neuland"—confirmed his worst fears. That night, the Neuland family wandered Munich’s darkened streets seeking sanctuary. Their attempt to warn a family friend ended in horror as they witnessed him being dragged from his home, bloodied and beaten. This friend would later perish in Dachau after a brief release from an initial concentration-camp internment.

“For a child, the terror was incomprehensible,” Knobloch reflects, her gaze distant. “I couldn’t understand why firefighters ignored the burning buildings. S.S. troops smashed windows and kicked down doors, dragging people into the street. Though I already knew Jews were unwelcome in Germany, watching this violence unfold—feeling the cold, sensing the panic—overwhelmed me. When I began to cry, my father held me close, warning that my tears could betray us. The mob didn’t yet know we were Jewish, but discovery meant certain death in that atmosphere of hatred.”

By nightfall, the family found refuge with a non-Jewish friend in Munich’s outskirts. The violence of Nov. 9-10, 1938 left hundreds of Jews dead, thousands arrested and countless more deported to concentration camps. Synagogues across Germany burned while Jewish-owned businesses and property faced wholesale destruction. The Nazi-sanctioned “popular uprising” raged unchecked by law enforcement until dawn.

After the Holocaust claimed several family members, Knobloch married and contemplated leaving Munich. Circumstances kept her in Germany, where her father joined approximately 60 Jewish survivors in rebuilding Munich’s devastated Jewish community.

Decades of relative calm followed, but recent years have brought disturbing changes. The rise of populist parties, particularly the far-right Alternative for Germany—some of whose members express Nazi sympathies—along with anti-Israel demonstrations at universities and growing fear among German Jews about wearing religious symbols in public, deeply trouble Knobloch.

The multisensory nature of the virtual-reality experience is singular in the way it meets the challenges of creating an understanding of the lethal nature of hate in the minds and hearts of the next generation. Credit: Courtesy/Illinois Holocaust Museum.

“Today’s Germany eerily echoes the 1920s,” she observes. “Hitler’s rise wasn’t supernatural; he was democratically elected. While Jewish life here has evolved significantly since the 1930s and 40s, and antisemitism plagues the entire world, not just Germany, the crucial question remains: How does the public respond? Will people remain indifferent? Education and accurate historical information are our strongest weapons against hate.”

In response to these concerns, Knobloch has partnered with the Claims Conference to launch an innovative virtual-reality experience. The project, “Inside View of Kristallnacht,” developed in collaboration with Meta, UNESCO and USC Shoah, allows young people to witness the events through a child’s eyes—her eyes. This educational initiative, designed for schools and institutions, harnesses cutting-edge technology to illustrate the dangers of antisemitism and xenophobia while highlighting hate speech’s devastating consequences.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.