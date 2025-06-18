‘Israel is waging this war for the entire Western world’

Although his city was devastated by Iranian ballistic missiles in the early morning hours of June 15, Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot is convinced that Israel will emerge victorious and safer following its war against Iran.

“I think that the war that Israel is waging right now is a war for the entire Western world,” he told a group of foreign journalists on a Government Press Office tour on Wednesday, five days after the war began. “I think that more and more people today understand that.”

Asserting that the war between Israel and Iran is not a dispute about borders or land, Brot told the delegation of journalists in fluent English, “It’s about values; the values that Israel and the rest of the Western world share; the values of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, human rights, women’s rights.״

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot talks to reporters about the devastation caused by an Iranian missile attack, June 18, 2025. Photo by Steve Linde.

For Bat Yam residents, Brot personifies the resilient spirit of Israelis and what they call “the beautiful face of Israel.”

A former journalist and political strategist, he is savvy, affable and articulate, knowing how to speak effectively to visiting politicians and diplomats, local residents and foreign reporters.

Since the missile attack, which killed nine people, wounded some 200 and demolished dozens of buildings, Brot has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

“Our residents are strong,” he said. “They tell me to tell the prime minister and the president and everyone who was here in the last two days that our spirit is strong. We want them to continue the war.”

Pointing to the shattered buildings around him, he said, “This is a reminder that an enemy like Iran is a very dangerous enemy to the world, not just to Israel, even without nukes. A nuclear weapon, of course, is something that they cannot have, but even with conventional weapons, look what they do!”

‘Everybody supports this mission’

Brot called for “patience” on the part of the Israeli public. “We took a hit, the biggest hit Bat Yam ever took—nine people killed in one day. This is something that we never had before,” he said. “Everyone is tired of Iran threatening to destroy Israel. So I think everyone should have a lot of patience to give all the time to the IDF and to the air force that they need in order to succeed and finish the mission.”

He told journalists that Bat Yam, a picturesque beach resort on the Mediterranean Sea, is one of the biggest cities in Israel, with a population of some 170,000. He noted that the buildings damaged by the Iranian missile strike, including a high-rise that took a direct hit, were built in the 1960s and ‘70s and now needed major reconstruction.

“As you can see here, the damage is huge. Actually, it’s the biggest destruction site from a missile strike on Israel ever,” he said. “Our enemies want us to give up our values. But we’re not going to do that. We will win this war. Then we will rebuild much higher and stronger and a lot more residents will live here after that.”

Guiding journalists on a tour of a building that collapsed, Brot said the explosion from the missile attack had damaged 75 buildings, 22 of which were in immediate danger of collapse and needed to be demolished. He said the nine people killed included an 8-year-old Ukrainian girl who came to Israel for leukemia treatment and four members of her family.

“The building that collapsed was recently renovated, but there was no mamad (‘safe room’), only a bomb shelter on the first floor. Every person who went to the shelter or even to the stairwell got out without any harm or maybe just scratches. But all the people who died stayed in their bedrooms.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar talks to journalists in Bat Yam, three days after an Iranian missile struck the city, June 18, 2025. Photo by Steve Linde.

Sa’ar’s visit

When Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar thanked Brot during a solidarity visit with foreign diplomats on Wednesday, he went out of his way to portray the mayor as a future leader. “He has great potential,” Sa’ar remarked.

Brot, 45, born and bred in Bat Yam, is a member of the Likud who worked previously as a strategic political advisor and a senior correspondent for Army Radio and the Hebrew daily, Yediot Achronot.

He was hired in 2016 by the Republican Party to conduct an election campaign in Israel for U.S. President Donald Trump, targeting some 250,000 Americans living in Israel. Although he remains a strong supporter of Netanyahu, he turned down the premier’s offer to serve as his director of communications in favor of entering local politics. He was elected mayor of Bat Yam in 2018.

After greeting Brot, Sa’ar took the delegation of foreign diplomats on a tour of the destroyed buildings in Bat Yam, showing them what he called “the results of the Iranian war crimes.”

“You can see very well there are no military facilities or installations around here, only population centers, only civilians,” he said. “But the Iranian regime is deliberately targeting population centers, deliberately targeting children, women, the elderly. And this is simply war crimes.”

Sa’ar added that despite Iran firing missiles at residential areas across the country, Israel was targeting only Iran’s military facilities and would continue “Operation Rising Lion” until the job was done.

“They [the Iranians] are doing all that while we are targeting their nuclear program, their missile program, military facilities,” he said. “And I want to emphasize, we will continue until we remove this existential threat. We will continue until we achieve our mission and reach our objective.”

A resident speaks out

Stephen Darori, a veteran Bat Yam resident who made aliyah from South Africa, said he had been shaken by the missile attacks, although he supported the military campaign against Iran and even went out to buy large Israeli flags for the 20 residents of his building to hang.

“I lost my picture framer in Bat Yam and my dentist in Bnei Brak,” he lamented. “A brand-new 10-story building with dental clinics and a physiotherapy swimming pool in the basement and a specialized gym for stroke victims and soldiers in recovery took a direct hit that also destroyed the Chabad School and five yeshivot around it.”

“Where the missile fell is minutes on foot from where I live, and the damage was considerably worse than the videos and stills portray,” he said. “One high rise collapsed, others are threatening to collapse and yet another high rise is miraculously still standing after four of its seven pillars were blown away.”

Darori said, “The mayor, Tzvika Brot, and his team have done a remarkable job in cleaning up much of the mess.” While acknowledging that he was a critic of the Netanyahu government, he added, “The very successful attack on Iran has created a new level and dimension of patriotism and togetherness. Netanyahu’s trial, conscription issues and sadly, the Gaza hostage drama, have been shoved aside.”

Darori concluded: “Even after living in Israel for 40 years and becoming used to Israeli Air Force successes, the technical brilliance coupled with the intelligence preparation of the Mossad, Military Intelligence and other specialized agencies astound me.”