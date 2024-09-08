North American Jews caught between Zionism and antisemitism

“There’s no denying the uptick in antisemitism,” stated Edna Weinstock-Gabay, CEO of Keren Hayesod. Since the onset of the Gaza war, North America has witnessed a surge in antisemitic incidents, particularly on college campuses. Some communities have faced outright threats, while criticism of Israel has occasionally escalated into violence. In Canada, the phenomenon has spilled onto the streets, with a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in public spaces.

“We’re grappling with a new strain of antisemitism emerging from the left,” explained Weinstock-Gabay. “This presents a unique challenge for Jewish communities, which were more accustomed to confronting antisemitism from the far right—like the devastating attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue a few years ago.”

The growing antisemitism has seeped into the daily lives of North American Jews. An Orthodox Jew from New York described his new reality: “Before I step out of my apartment, I have to weigh whether to wear a kippah or a hat, whether to display my hostage pin or conceal it under my shirt.” The situation in Canada mirrors these concerns. Sarah Mali, CEO of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA (the umbrella organization for all Jewish federations in the country) in Israel, reports that some Canadian Jews are now hiding religious symbols and avoiding public displays of their Jewish identity.

“Let’s be clear—Jews in Canada still enjoy a good quality of life,” Mali asserted. “But we can’t ignore the extreme incidents that have erupted since Oct. 7. There’s a palpable increase in feelings of insecurity. Some people are thinking twice about wearing kippahs, and I know of individuals who now lower their blinds when lighting Shabbat candles.”

A campus crisis

In the United States, the spotlight has fallen squarely on colleges, where a troubling wave of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment has taken root. Shira Ruderman, CEO of the Ruderman Family Foundation, brings a personal perspective to this issue. With her daughter studying at Columbia University in New York and her son at Northeastern University in Boston, the campus climate has become a personal concern.

“It feels like the entire ideological and value system we believed in is crumbling,” Ruderman reflected. “We thought we had it all figured out, that being Jewish in America was a non-issue. We saw ourselves as global citizens, fully integrated. Then suddenly, it’s as if someone held up a mirror, forcing us to confront a harsh reality. The fundamental question has become: Does Israel have a right to exist? I’ll be honest—I’m uneasy about my daughter being at Columbia right now. It’s not just about physical safety; I worry about the intellectual assault, the potential brainwashing happening there,” she said.

Ruderman pointed out that even in the United States, long celebrated as a bastion of religious freedom and free speech, Jews are now grappling with whether to conceal their identity.

“In some areas, there’s genuine fear. Recently, a young woman had her Star of David necklace ripped off while riding the subway. On campuses, students have formed ‘protection squads’ to accompany each other. It’s surreal—here we are in 2024 America, and Jewish students need escorts. Others don’t even feel safe leaving their apartments,” she said.

Strengthening community bonds

Yet, in the face of these challenges—or perhaps because of them—Jewish communities across North America are demonstrating remarkable resilience. Becky Caspi, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America in Israel, reports a surge in interest from previously unaffiliated Jews seeking to connect with their communities.

“Since Oct. 7, we’ve seen a strong desire among Jews to belong, to actively participate in Jewish life,” she said.

The landscape of Jewish community life in North America is vast and varied. There are approximately 500 Jewish communities spread across the United States and Canada. Of these, 146 are organized as federations (the majority in the United States), while the remainder are smaller communities without extensive professional infrastructure. The events of Oct. 7, however, have reshuffled priorities across the board.

“We’re witnessing a groundswell of interest in Jewish communal life,” Caspi noted. “Our challenge now is finding meaningful ways to welcome and integrate these individuals into our communities. Our data shows that about a third of Jews are eager to deepen their understanding of Israel and Jewish life. Approximately a quarter express interest in becoming more involved in their local Jewish community activities.”

The tragic events of Oct. 7 have rekindled a sense of Jewish national identity among North American Jews. This has translated into increased solidarity with Israel, even among those who previously showed little interest in the country. Many are rediscovering their Jewish roots, spurred in part by the rise in antisemitism. There’s a growing recognition within the community that unity is essential for strength.

A young Jewish resident of Texas encapsulates this shift: “As a secular Jew, I’ve found myself more inclined to observe holidays and openly discuss my Jewish identity since Oct. 7.” The sentiment echoes across Jewish communities, with many reporting that recent events have elevated their Jewish identity to a core component of their self-perception, both internally and in their public personas.

While acknowledging the gravity of rising antisemitism, Caspi advocates for a measured perspective. “Yes, people are more apprehensive. Some are choosing to remove visible Jewish symbols. This antisemitism demands our attention and a well-crafted response. But let’s be clear— this is not pre-Holocaust Germany. Our government institutions, law enforcement and judicial systems stand firmly in support of the Jewish community. We are not alone in this fight,” she said.

Paradoxically, the surge in antisemitism and general instability has sparked increased interest in immigration to Israel. Thousands have inquired about their eligibility to make the move. However, Edna Weinstock-Gabay noted a disconnect between interest and action: “Despite the heightened curiosity, we’re actually seeing a 43% decrease in the number of people immigrating to Israel.”

The gap between interest and action can largely be attributed to the current climate of uncertainty in Israel. The tense security situation, economic instability and ongoing internal debates surrounding judicial reform have given many potential immigrants pause. Americans and Canadians, accustomed to relative stability, are hesitant to uproot their lives without assurances about their future in Israel.

Yet amid these challenges, North American Jewry has demonstrated an unprecedented level of support for Israel since Oct. 7. This mobilization has taken various forms: financial contributions, volunteer efforts and public displays of solidarity. A prime example was the massive march in Washington, D.C., last November, which drew over 300,000 participants.

“Toronto witnessed a similar outpouring of support, with tens of thousands of Jews marching in solidarity,” Mali recounted. “In other cities, smaller groups have taken to the streets, proudly waving Israeli flags. While being Jewish in Canada today comes with its complexities, this period has also highlighted the deep commitment Jews feel towards Israel. Canada boasts one of the strongest philanthropic Jewish communities worldwide. I was particularly moved by a seven-year-old boy from Victoria Island who lives with disabilities. He wrote me a letter, asking that his modest contribution be used to buy shoes for evacuees. These gestures speak volumes about our community’s spirit.”

The financial support from Jewish communities has been nothing short of extraordinary. This includes substantial donations from wealthy individuals as well as grassroots efforts collecting contributions dollar by dollar. To date, an impressive $852 million has been raised. “And we’re not done yet,” said Caspi.

Concurrent with these fundraising efforts, the community has intensified its lobbying efforts, seeking support for Israel from elected officials and senior leadership in both the United States and Canada. The Federation is channeling these funds toward rehabilitation and economic strengthening initiatives in Israel. This includes a community resilience loan fund and grants to various settlements.

Keren Hayesod has also played a significant role, amassing over half a billion shekels. These funds have been directed toward addressing critical issues in Israel, working in tandem with organizations like the Jewish Agency. The money supports terror victims, aids regional councils in the north and south of the country and funds various other essential projects.

A billion-dollar show of support

“Jewish communities have contributed over a billion dollars to Israel,” Shira Ruderman stated emphatically. “This level of mobilization is unprecedented.” Becky Caspi added, “These staggering figures underscore North American Jewry’s unwavering commitment to Israel in times of crisis.”

Sarah Mali struck a note of cautious optimism: “While we’re navigating a complex situation, I remain hopeful. This past year has shown that the Canadian Jewish community can stand firm in the face of adversity. Yes, we face threats, but we’ve also strengthened our resolve. Our community now proudly proclaims: We are strong and proud Jews.”

Shira Ruderman offered a concluding perspective on the state of American Jewry: “The Jewish community in America is robust, with Israeli-Americans playing a particularly vital role. There are approximately 850,000 Israelis living here, and they all share a common surname—Zionism. They wear their Israeliness and Judaism as badges of honor, without shame or compromise.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.