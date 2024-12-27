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Top photojournalism contest reveals powerful Oct. 7 images

Chen G. Schimmel’s image of a volunteer cleaning bloodstains in the home of a murdered resident of Kibbutz Be’eri earned the “Photo of the Year” award.

“Photo of the Year”: A ZAKA volunteer collecting human remains from where a man was murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, at Kibbutz Be’eri on Nov. 5, 2023. Photo by Chen Schimmel/Israel Hayom.
Dec. 27, 2024
Maya Cohen

The Local Testimony 2024 photojournalism contest unveiled its winners at Tel Aviv’s Eretz Israel Museum on Tuesday. The exhibition features 170 powerful works, including 124 photographs and a number of videos, selected from more than 8,600 submissions by the museum’s curator.

The works will be on display through Feb. 15.

Chen G. Schimmel’s haunting image of a volunteer cleaning bloodstains in a home in Kibbutz Be’eri, where an elderly resident was murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, earned the “Photo of the Year” award.

“Series of the Year” went to Ziv Koren of Yediot Achronot for his documentation of the Golan family’s journey—from the moment that parents Ariel and Ellay shielded their baby, Yael, from a Hamas-thrown gas canister bomb in Kibbutz Kfar Aza—through their ongoing recovery at Sheba Medical Center.

Photojournalist Ziv Koren won “Series of the Year” for documenting the Golan family's journey. Credit: Courtesy. Photo by Ziv Koren/Israel Hayom.
Photojournalist Ziv Koren won “Series of the Year” for documenting the Golan family’s journey. Credit: Courtesy. Photo by Ziv Koren/Israel Hayom.

Video honors went to Shelly Shalev for her hopeful portrayal of mental illness.

Photographer Amir Cohen of the Reuters wire service captured the emotional homecoming of freed hostage Aviva Siegel after 50 days in captivity. Her husband, Keith Siegel, remains in captivity, still being held by terrorists in Gaza.

Other winning shots include Haaretz photographer Moti Milrod’s documentation of Hamas terrorists in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City; Israel Hayom‘s Yehoshua Yosef’s coverage of religious protests at a Tel Aviv high school; and Michael Giladi’s dramatic capture of horses fleeing rocket-sparked fires on the Golan Heights.

The collection, representing work from 69 photographers, provides a powerful visual record of a year that reshaped Israeli society.

A herd of horses flees a fire ignited by rocket fire from Lebanon in Katzrin, the Golan Heights. Photo by Michael Giladi/Israel Hayom.
A herd of horses flees a fire ignited by rocket fire from Lebanon in Katzrin, the Golan Heights. Photo by Michael Giladi/Israel Hayom.

A religious protest at a Tel Aviv high school. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Israel Hayom.
A religious protest at a Tel Aviv high school. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Israel Hayom.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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