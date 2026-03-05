Archaeology
News and features about archaeological finds linking stories from the Torah and Prophets, or other historical events to the State of Israel
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
The rare find, bearing the menorah symbol on both sides, was uncovered during recent excavations in the Temple Mount area.
Because of its importance not just to Jews, but to the West, excavating the City of David has engendered much hostility, speakers said at a Dec. 9 event.
Hebrew University researchers uncovered 8,000-year-old pottery showing floral patterns built on precise geometric progressions.
Calling it “a dream come true,” the museum’s director Eilat Lieber says the Kishle site will become the Schulich Wing for Archaeology, Art and Innovation.
The section of the wall unearthed at the Tower of David Museum is among the longest and most intact segments ever uncovered.
“They could go to a museum even in the Gulf, where people could see another side of Israel, an artistic side, a beautiful side,” Bernard Shapero told JNS.
“It’s not just a display of the scrolls, which of course in and of themselves would be powerful,” but other “wow objects” leave viewers in awe, the museum’s director of exhibits told JNS.
The Dubai gathering comes as the landmark 2020 Abraham Accords continue to broaden in the wake of last month’s ceasefire in Gaza.
University of Haifa study reveals that Natufian hunter-gatherers relied on waterfowl from Ice Age marshes rather than fish in the ocean.
The 5,000-year-old factory was found along intact Canaanite ritual vessels, offering rare insight into early worship and life in the Jezreel Valley.
Sotheby’s said that the silver ritual cup set a record for most expensive ceremonial Judaic object.
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