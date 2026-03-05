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Archaeology

News and features about archaeological finds linking stories from the Torah and Prophets, or other historical events to the State of Israel

A butterfly clay bead from the Final Natufian period in Eynan-Mallaha (Upper Jordan Valley), colored red with ochre and marked with the fingerprints of the child (≈10 years old) who modeled it 12,000 years ago. Credit: Laurent Davin
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A 1,300-year-old lead pendant decorated with a menorah symbol was uncovered in December, 2025, beneath the southwestern corner of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Credit: Eliyahu Yanai/City of David.
Israel News
1,300-year-old menorah pendant shows Jews ‘didn’t stop’ visiting Jerusalem
The rare find, bearing the menorah symbol on both sides, was uncovered during recent excavations in the Temple Mount area.
Dec. 16, 2025
JNS Staff
City of David Talk
Israel News
City of David’s Pilgrimage Road proves Jewish history, identity and indigeneity
Because of its importance not just to Jews, but to the West, excavating the City of David has engendered much hostility, speakers said at a Dec. 9 event.
Dec. 12, 2025
David Isaac
Pottery, Archeology
Israel News
Israeli study finds math in ancient Mesopotamian flower art
Hebrew University researchers uncovered 8,000-year-old pottery showing floral patterns built on precise geometric progressions.
Dec. 11, 2025
JNS Staff
Hasmonean wall, Tower of David
Features
Hasmonean wall uncovered in Tower of David sheds light on Maccabean period
Calling it “a dream come true,” the museum’s director Eilat Lieber says the Kishle site will become the Schulich Wing for Archaeology, Art and Innovation.
Dec. 9, 2025
Sharon Altshul
A section of the Hasmonean Wall unearthed in the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem. Credit: Gabriel Volcovich, December 8, 2025.
Israel News
2,000-year-old Jerusalem city wall uncovered
The section of the wall unearthed at the Tower of David Museum is among the longest and most intact segments ever uncovered.
Dec. 8, 2025
JNS Staff
Salvador Dali Shapero
Jewish Life
Dealer asking seven figures for biblical series by Dalí hopes it will go to Israeli museum
“They could go to a museum even in the Gulf, where people could see another side of Israel, an artistic side, a beautiful side,” Bernard Shapero told JNS.
Dec. 5, 2025
Menachem Wecker
Dead Sea Scrolls Temple scroll
Features
DC’s Bible Museum exhibits Dead Sea Scrolls, ‘most significant archaeological discovery ever’
“It’s not just a display of the scrolls, which of course in and of themselves would be powerful,” but other “wow objects” leave viewers in awe, the museum’s director of exhibits told JNS.
Nov. 22, 2025
Menachem Wecker
Members of the Israeli delegation attending the International Council of Museums conference in Dubai. Credit: Israeli delegation to the ICOM Dubai Summit, November 13, 2025.
Israel News
Israeli museum delegation attends global summit in Dubai
The Dubai gathering comes as the landmark 2020 Abraham Accords continue to broaden in the wake of last month’s ceasefire in Gaza.
Nov. 16, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
An excavation at the El-Wad Cave terrace on Mt. Carmel revealed layers of Natufian history, offering a window into life 15,000 years ago. Credit: University of Haifa.
Israel News
Carmel cave dwellers 15,000 years ago hunted in lakes
University of Haifa study reveals that Natufian hunter-gatherers relied on waterfowl from Ice Age marshes rather than fish in the ocean.
Nov. 14, 2025
JNS Staff
An Aerial view of the winepress unearhted in Tel Megiddo, Israel in 2025. Photo courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority.
Israel News
Israel’s oldest winepress unearthed near Megiddo
The 5,000-year-old factory was found along intact Canaanite ritual vessels, offering rare insight into early worship and life in the Jezreel Valley.
Nov. 5, 2025
JNS Staff
Sotheby's kiddush cup
U.S. News
‘Earliest known,’ $4 million kiddush cup bound for Ohio museum
Sotheby’s said that the silver ritual cup set a record for most expensive ceremonial Judaic object.
Nov. 3, 2025
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Moshe Phillips
Opinion
Archaeology is a big problem for the Palestinian cause
Moshe Phillips
Moshe Phillips
Opinion
Archaeology, Passover and Zionism
Moshe Phillips
Benjamin Sipzner
Opinion
Defend Jewish holy sites
Benjamin Sipzner
Karen Bekker
Opinion
National Geographic deprecates Jewish theology and ignores archeological fact
Karen Bekker
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why Israel’s enemies will hate the Louvre
Stephen M. Flatow
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
An ancient spoon stirs American mischief against Israel
Melanie Phillips
Opinion
Are Palestinians an indigenous people?
Moshe Dann
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