First-ever Israeli-built quantum supercomputer unveiled in Jerusalem

( Dec. 17, 2024 / JNS)

Israel’s first domestically produced quantum supercomputer is now operational, a milestone in both defense and civilian terms, researchers said on Monday.

The 20-qubit computer, which utilizes advanced superconducting technology, was developed by the Israel Innovation Authority, Israel Aerospace Industries, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and its technology transfer and intellectual property company, Yissum.

The global race for “quantum supremacy” has accelerated in recent years with groundbreaking discoveries, the organizations said, with Israel being among the leading nations in the field.

IAI has invested significant resources in its quantum efforts, establishing itself as a major player by unveiling the country’s first “blue and white” quantum computer. The novel quantum computer lab will focus on design, simulation, integration and finding practical applications for superconducting quantum computers.

“Quantum technologies are set to fundamentally elevate human capabilities across a wide range of fields,” said IAE CEO Boaz Levy in a press release. “IAI is proud to lead Israel toward becoming a global quantum power. To win on future battlefields, Israel needs advanced technologies,” he added.

Yishai Fraenkel, director-general of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, stated, “As the Hebrew University enters its 100th anniversary, this achievement aligns with our founding mission: from establishing Israel’s first scientific research institute in 1925 on the Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem to the launch of the country’s first quantum computer.”

IIA CEO Dror Bin noted that while technology “still has a long way to go,” the quantum computer has real potential to further enhance the computer power available to all of humanity.

“This power will have a dramatic impact on science and the global hi-tech industry. Israel, as a world innovation leader, must remain on the cutting edge of these developments. The unveiling of Israel’s first quantum computer is an important milestone,” Bin concluded.