IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Gaza
Khamis Muhammad Khamis Qassas infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas-led massacre.
The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that its troops a day earlier killed a terrorist in the Gaza Strip who had infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
Khamis Muhammad Khamis Qassas was operating near the Yellow Line in southern Gaza and approached IDF troops in a manner that posed an imminent threat, according to the military.
The statement added that Qassas had recently led other Palestinian terrorists to carry out attacks against Israeli forces and had been involved in additional assaults on IDF troops and Israeli civilians throughout the war.
“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military said.
צה"ל חיסל מחבל בסמוך לקו הצהוב שהיווה איום על כוחות צה״ל הפועלים בדרום רצועת עזה— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 22, 2026
המחבל שחוסל פשט לקיבוץ ניר עוז בטבח הרצחני ב-7 באוקטובר
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