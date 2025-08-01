France halts Gaza evacuation program after Palestinian posts ‘kill all the Jews’

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

France suspended a program to relocate Gaza refugees on Friday pending an investigation into how the country admitted a Palestinian woman who had made social-media posts about wanting to “kill all the Jews.”

Jean-Noël Barrot, France’s foreign minister, told Franceinfo radio in an interview on Friday that “no evacuation of any kind will take place until we have drawn the consequences of this investigation.”

“All those who entered France will be subject to a new check following the flaws in the security screening,” Barrot said, adding that she “has no place in France” and would be deported.

French officials have not identified the woman, but unconfirmed screenshots from a now-deleted social media account show Nour Atalla, 25, of Gaza, re-posting a video of Adolf Hitler with the caption “kill the Jews everywhere, I don’t want a Jewish lineage on this earth, you must kill them before they kill you.”

Atalla had reportedly been accepted to Sciences Po Lille university, but has now been expelled.

France has accepted about 600 Gazans into the country since Oct. 7 in a program that focuses on taking in teachers and students from the coastal enclave.

France’s interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, called Atalla’s posts “unacceptable and concerning.”

“I immediately requested the closure of this hateful account and instructed the prefect to refer the matter to the judiciary,” Retailleau wrote. “Hamas propagandists have no place in our country.”