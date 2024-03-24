JNS Press+
update deskWorld News

Herzog condemns ‘barbaric’ ISIS attack in Moscow

The countries of the world must fight terrorism together, the Israeli president said.

ISIS released a photo saying it shows some of the terrorist attackers at the concert hall in Moscow on March 22, 2024. Source: X/Amaq News Agency.
(March 24, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday night condemned the “barbaric” ISIS terror attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow.

“I spoke with the Russian ambassador to Israel to convey, on behalf of the Israeli people, my condolences to the families of the victims, to the Russian people and its leadership for the terrible loss of life, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured,” said Herzog.

“I emphasized that terrorism of any kind, especially jihadist terror, indiscriminately targets all peoples, of all beliefs and religions, while sowing fear and destruction. Fighting terrorism is a major international challenge, and the countries of the world must firmly fight it together,” he added.

On Friday night, ISIS terrorists armed with automatic weapons and incendiary explosives entered the hall, with videos posted to social media depicting the men shooting into groups of civilians at close range.

At least 133 people were killed and more than 140 wounded in the attack. More than 50 ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities have detained 11 attackers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a national day of mourning for Sunday and pledged to punish those behind the attack.

“I express my deep, sincere condolences to all those who lost their loved ones,” Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday. “The whole country and our entire people are grieving with you.”

Putin claimed the terrorists had tried to escape to Ukraine, a claim Kyiv vehemently denied and the United States decried as false.

Islamic State claimed credit for the attack, posting on Telegram that its “fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely.”

The U.S. embassy issued a warning earlier in March that it was monitoring reports that “extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow,” including concerts.

Russia has frequently been the target of Islamist terrorism, including the 2002 Moscow theater siege in which 40 Chechen terrorists took 850 hostages. Ultimately, 132 of the hostages were killed and hundreds injured.

