Hezbollah launches 20 rockets at Safed

( Sept. 12, 2024 / JNS)

Alarms sounded at about 1 a.m. on Friday in the northern Israeli city of Safed, as the Hezbollah terror group launched some 20 rockets from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces stated.

Most of the rockets were intercepted successfully, and the rest fell in open areas without casualties, per the IDF. “Alerts for rocket and missile fire in settlements near Safed were activated due to fear of falling interceptor fragments,” the Israeli army said in Hebrew.

The IDF added that firefighters were putting out blazes that broke out due to shrapnel.

On Thursday, the Israeli military struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Syria, where the IDF said that it killed the Hezbollah terrorist Ahmad Al-Jabr.

Footage spread on social media suggesting that there were power outages near Safed during the rocket fire.