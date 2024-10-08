Woman wounded as Hezbollah fires 100-plus rockets at Haifa

( Oct. 8, 2024 / JNS)

Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets from Lebanon at the Haifa area in northern Israel on Tuesday afternoon, with at least one injury reported.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, a 71-year-old woman was in mild condition from a shrapnel injury to her hand. She was evacuated to Rambam Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

MDA Spokesperson:Update on Red Alert sirens in Haifa region



MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating a fully conscious 70 year old female in mild to moderate condition with a shrapnel injury to her arm. MDA teams are searching further reported sites. Updates as required pic.twitter.com/Msz90ePwhE — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) October 8, 2024

Six other individuals were injured while running to shelters and five people suffered from anxiety, according to MDA. In addition to Rambam, the injured were taken to Carmel Medical Center.

Sirens sounded across the Galilee and Haifa Bay shortly after the Israel Defense Forces said that it attacked the Iranian terror proxy in Beirut, with some 85 launches in the first salvo, followed around 30 minutes later by another 20 projectiles.

Iron Dome intercepted many of the rockets, while multiple impacts were detected, according to the IDF.

There were reports that some rockets and shrapnel fell in Haifa, causing damage to the Mediterranean port city. A direct hit on a building in Kiryat Yam was reported and damage to buildings on Jerusalem Boulevard in the city. Residents reported broken shutters and a burst water pipe.

In the late morning, 25 rockets were fired in the Lower Galilee area, with the IDF saying that some of the projectiles were shot down and others fell in the area.

????Sirens sounding in Haifa exactly a year after Hezbollah started attacking Israelis on October 8???? pic.twitter.com/wI4DUJhMYO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2024

Following the latest attacks, the IDF clarified that there were no changes to the Home Front Command defensive guidelines.

The latest barrage came after the IDF said that it conducted strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Dahiya south of Beirut, a stronghold of the terror group.

It also came shortly after Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, delivered a speech.

The Lebanese terror group launched 190 projectiles into Israeli territory on Monday, mostly targeting the north of the country, with five rockets fired at the Tel Aviv area on Monday night.

Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly every day since Oct. 8, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones at Israel, killing more than 40 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Hezbollah has launched more than 12,400 projectiles at Israeli territory over the past year, according to the most recent IDF figures.

Jerusalem has escalated attacks on Hezbollah since adding the return of evacuated Israeli civilians to the north as an official war goal on Sept. 17.

Golani takes control of Hezbollah compound

The Golani Brigade has taken operational control of a Hezbollah compound in Maroun El Ras in Southern Lebanon that posed a direct threat to residents of northern Israel, the IDF said on Tuesday.

The terror compound overlooks border communities and included a residential building and an olive grove where a loaded, ready-to-fire launcher was located.

IDF Golani Brigade soldiers during operational activity in Southern Lebanon, Oct. 2024. Credit: IDF.

Additionally, IDF soldiers found underground infrastructure, terrorist hideouts, living quarters and staging areas after locating the compound during targeted operations in the Maroun El Ras area. Also inside the residential building was a stockpile of weapons, including guns, camouflage nets, military vests and anti-tank missiles, as well as launchers hidden in the kitchen.

Furthermore, a large number of weapons prepared for multiple ambushes against residents of northern Israel and IDF soldiers were located and destroyed in the compound.

According to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster, IDF soldiers raised Israel’s national flag at Maroun El Ras following the operation there.

דגל ישראל מונף במרון א-ראס pic.twitter.com/TWDMIBnuxd — Akiva Novick (@akivanovick) October 8, 2024

IDF’s 146th Division enters Lebanon

The IDF expanded its ground operations in Southern Lebanon on Monday with the introduction of the 146th Division, the first reserve division to enter Lebanese territory.

Soldiers from the division began limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in southwestern Lebanon after a year of defensive activities on Israel’s northwestern border.

Soldiers from the IDF 146th Division preparing to join the Lebanon ground operation, Oct. 2024. Credit: IDF.

Since the start of the war, the 146th Division has served as a defensive regional brigade, with forces deployed in northern Israel, the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria.

The soldiers are operating alongside the 213th Artillery Brigade and additional forces, “in order to expose and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area.”