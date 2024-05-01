House Appropriations Committee member warns schools about inaction on Jew-hatred

(May 1, 2024 / JNS)

Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.). Credit: Official U.S. House of Representatives Photo.

Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, issued a statement on Tuesday about the “sharp increase in antisemitism on college campuses nationwide.”

“I respect the right to assemble and free speech. Denying students access to areas of campus because they are Jewish is discrimination,” the congresswoman said. “Intimidating and harassing Jewish students, breaking into academic buildings and spewing hate speech is not legitimate discourse. There is no place for this vile behavior in America.”

“I would remind college and university administrators that violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act could result in a loss of federal funding,” she added.