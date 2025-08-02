IAF downs Houthi missile from Yemen

( Aug. 2, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force on Friday evening intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including parts of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, as well as the Dead Sea and southern Negev regions.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The IAF on Wednesday intercepted a drone launched by the Houthis, a day after downing another ballistic missile from Yemen that triggered air-raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other parts of central Israel.

The Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state—including a direct missile hit near Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4—since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

In response, the Israeli Air Force on July 6 carried out a series of strikes targeting Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, including facilities at the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as a power plant.

Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the Iranian-backed terrorist group, including an operation on May 28 called “Golden Jewel,” targeting the airport in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital city, Sanaa.

According to a recent report, the Houthis are training for an invasion of Israel, 1,200 miles away. The terrorist group recently completed the training of its third cohort of elite operatives for a planned attack dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood,” according to Israel Hayom. The name is the same Hamas used for its invasion of Israel on Oct. 7.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Jerusalem remains focused on dismantling Iran’s terror proxies across the Middle East.

“There are still the two H’s: Hamas and that band of savages down south,” he said, referring to Yemen’s Houthis.

Netanyahu added that Iran’s broader plan to eradicate the Jewish state “is currently off the table,” describing Israel’s gains in June’s 12-day war as “historic.”