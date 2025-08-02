Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

IAF downs Houthi missile from Yemen

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in parts of Judea, as well as in the Dead Sea and southern Negev regions.

JNS Staff
The Yemeni National Resistance Forces intercepted and seized more than 750 tons of munitions and hardware, including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components and hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems and communications equipment intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis. Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Central Command Public Affairs.
The Yemeni National Resistance Forces intercepted and seized more than 750 tons of munitions and hardware, including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components and hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems and communications equipment intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis. Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Central Command Public Affairs.
Edit
(Aug. 2, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force on Friday evening intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including parts of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, as well as the Dead Sea and southern Negev regions.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The IAF on Wednesday intercepted a drone launched by the Houthis, a day after downing another ballistic missile from Yemen that triggered air-raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other parts of central Israel.

The Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state—including a direct missile hit near Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4—since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

In response, the Israeli Air Force on July 6 carried out a series of strikes targeting Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, including facilities at the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as a power plant.

Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the Iranian-backed terrorist group, including an operation on May 28 called “Golden Jewel,” targeting the airport in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital city, Sanaa.

According to a recent report, the Houthis are training for an invasion of Israel, 1,200 miles away. The terrorist group recently completed the training of its third cohort of elite operatives for a planned attack dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood,” according to Israel Hayom. The name is the same Hamas used for its invasion of Israel on Oct. 7.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Jerusalem remains focused on dismantling Iran’s terror proxies across the Middle East.

“There are still the two H’s: Hamas and that band of savages down south,” he said, referring to Yemen’s Houthis.

Netanyahu added that Iran’s broader plan to eradicate the Jewish state “is currently off the table,” describing Israel’s gains in June’s 12-day war as “historic.”

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics