The Israeli Air Force on Thursday morning intercepted a drone over southern Israel launched by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which triggered air-raid sirens in the areas of Kibbutz Magen and Moshav Ein HaBesor at 11:45 a.m.

Approximately 50 minutes earlier, alarms sounded in Kiryat Shmona and Kibbutz Manara in the Galilee panhandle, which the IDF later said was a false alarm.