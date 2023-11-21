IAF strikes three armed terror cells at Lebanese border

(November 21, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli aircraft on Tuesday struck three armed terror cells in Lebanese territory close to the border, as well as a number of Hezbollah targets, the army said.

כלי טיס של צה"ל זיהו ותקפו לפני זמן קצר שלוש חוליות נ"ט במרחב גבול לבנון.



בנוסף, מטוסי קרב של צה"ל תקפו מספר מטרות טרור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, ביניהן תשתיות צבאיות ותשתיות להכוונת טרור.



לפני זמן קצר מחבלים ירו פצצת מרגמה לעבר מוצב צה"ל במרחב גבול לבנון. אין נפגעים >> pic.twitter.com/NSTR3GKimM — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 21, 2023

Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday morning due to a potential hostile aircraft intrusion from Lebanon, with the IDF later giving the all-clear.

Three anti-tank missile launches from Lebanon toward the area of Metula near the Israel-Lebanon border were identified by the IDF on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported, and the IDF struck the source of the launches.

Later on Tuesday morning, the IDF reported that terrorists fired mortar shells at a military post in northern Israel. No injuries were reported in that attack and the IDF responded with artillery fire.