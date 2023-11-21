JNS
ISRAEL IS AT WAR
Help JNS get the facts out
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

IAF strikes three armed terror cells at Lebanese border

Fighter jets hit Hezbollah targets • Three anti-tanks missiles fired at Metula • Mortar shells launched at IDF post

The damage caused to an army base from mortar shells fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, Nov. 20, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
The damage caused to an army base from mortar shells fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, Nov. 20, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Edit
(November 21, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli aircraft on Tuesday struck three armed terror cells in Lebanese territory close to the border, as well as a number of Hezbollah targets, the army said.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday morning due to a potential hostile aircraft intrusion from Lebanon, with the IDF later giving the all-clear.

Three anti-tank missile launches from Lebanon toward the area of Metula near the Israel-Lebanon border were identified by the IDF on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported, and the IDF struck the source of the launches.

Later on Tuesday morning, the IDF reported that terrorists fired mortar shells at a military post in northern Israel. No injuries were reported in that attack and the IDF responded with artillery fire.

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates