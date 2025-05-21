IDF chief: ‘Hamas will pay the price’ in next phase of Gaza campaign

( May 21, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces is entering a new, intensified phase of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in the Gaza Strip, aimed at decisively defeating Hamas, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced on Tuesday.

“This is a war we did not choose, but one that was forced upon us on the dark day of Oct. 7,” said Zamir, referring to the 2023 massacre and cross-border assault by Hamas terrorists that launched the current conflict. He emphasized the military’s objectives: returning the hostages, dismantling Hamas’s capabilities and ending its rule in the coastal enclave.

“We are operating according to a predetermined plan and are now moving into the next stage. Hamas will pay the price for its refusal. It will face the full force of our firepower,” said Zamir. “We cannot defend ourselves unless we remove the threat clearly and decisively from the other side of the border.”

Zamir acknowledged the heavy toll of the war, but reaffirmed his commitment to the campaign. “We are in a long, multi-front war—one we did not choose. We are facing a complex and difficult period, but a better time will come at its end,” he said.

The chief of staff also addressed Gaza’s civilian population, stating, “We are not the ones who brought this destruction upon you … Hamas is responsible for starting the war. It is responsible for the difficult situation of the civilian population.”

Zamir reiterated the IDF’s adherence to Israeli and international law, rejecting any claims questioning the army’s conduct. “Any statement that casts doubt on the integrity of our actions or the morality of our soldiers is baseless,” he said.

His comments come as Israeli forces intensify operations across the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday, the IDF confirmed it had killed Moataz Deeb, Hamas’s aerial force commander in northern Gaza, in a targeted airstrike. Deeb was involved in directing UAV and rocket attacks against Israeli targets, according to the military.

In recent days, the IDF has struck over 100 terrorist targets in Gaza, including weapons depots, underground infrastructure, and armed operatives. Forces from the 401st and Givati Brigades have advanced in northern Gaza neighborhoods, while the 215th Brigade has hit more than 30 terrorist sites.

IDF kills Nukhba terrorist involved in Oct. 7 attack

The IDF said Wednesday afternoon that it had eliminated a Hamas Nukhba terrorist who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre, as part of intensified operations in the Gaza Strip.

כוחות צה״ל בפיקוד הדרום ממשיכים לפעול בהכוונת אגף המודיעין ושב״כ נגד ארגוני הטרור ברחבי רצועת עזה, להשמיד תשתיות טרור ולחסל מחבלים במסגרת מבצע "מרכבות גדעון".



כלי טיס של חיל האוויר, בהכוונת כוחות אוגדה 162 תקף וחיסל בצפון רצועת עזה המחבל מחמד שאהין, מחבל נוח׳בה בגדוד מזרח… pic.twitter.com/OuzLKGlfRK — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 21, 2025

“The IDF and ISA are continuing to eliminate Nukhba terrorists who infiltrated Israel and participated in the October 7th massacre,” the military said. “IDF troops, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, are continuing operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites, and eliminating terrorists as part of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots.’”

According to the IDF, Mohammad Shahin, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ East Jabaliya Battalion who infiltrated into Israel and participated in the brutal Oct. 7 massacre, was struck and eliminated.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israel Air Force struck more than 115 targets across the Gaza Strip, including “launchers, military structures, tunnels, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites,” the military stated. The Israeli Navy also carried out coordinated strikes in northern Gaza in cooperation with ground forces.