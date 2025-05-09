IDF downs Houthi terror missile fired from Yemen

( May 9, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists, triggering air raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The missile attack marks the latest in a string of escalations between Israel and the Houthis, who have intensified aerial assaults on Israeli territory in recent days. On Monday night, the IDF conducted a wave of airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port, saying the operation targeted missile launch sites and UAV infrastructure used in repeated attacks on Israeli civilians.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force launched a large-scale strike on Sanaa International Airport, with dozens of fighter jets flying more than 1,000 miles to drop 50 precision bombs in a 15-minute operation. The IDF said the strike disabled the Houthi-controlled airport and targeted major power stations in the Yemeni capital, as well as a cement factory allegedly used for tunnel construction and terror infrastructure.

The military response follows a ballistic missile strike by the Houthis on Sunday that targeted Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, injuring six civilians and causing significant flight disruptions.

Israeli leaders have responded with firm rhetoric. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video statement on Wednesday, reaffirmed Jerusalem’s resolve: “There is one principle that guides me: Israel will defend itself—anywhere, against any threat, with its own forces.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the warning, stating Thursday that Israel “must be able to defend itself independently against any threat and any enemy.” In a post on X, he added: “The Houthis will absorb heavy blows from Israel if they continue firing toward us. The IDF is prepared for any mission.”

In a counterstatement, the Houthis announced a “comprehensive aerial blockade” on Israel and vowed to continue their missile attacks.