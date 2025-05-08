Katz warns Iran, Houthis: Israel will strike with full force

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a sharp warning on Thursday morning in response to the recent escalation by Iranian-backed Houthi forces, declaring that “Israel must be able to defend itself independently against any threat and any enemy.”

In a statement posted in Hebrew on X , Katz wrote:

“The Houthis will absorb heavy blows from Israel if they continue firing toward us. The IDF is prepared for any mission.”

אני מזהיר גם את ההנהגה האיראנית שמממנת, מחמשת ומפעילה את ארגון הטרור… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 8, 2025

Katz also directed his remarks at Tehran, stating unequivocally:

“I warn the Iranian leadership that funds, arms and operates the Houthi terrorist organization: The proxy method is over and the axis of evil has collapsed. You bear direct responsibility. What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, Hamas in Gaza, Assad in Damascus and the Houthis in Yemen—we will also do to you in Tehran.”

He concluded the post with a clear declaration of Israel’s red lines:

“We will not allow any element to harm Israel—and whoever harms us will be hit hard.”

Katz’s statement follows a Houthi ballistic missile strike on Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday, which injured six people and temporarily disrupted air travel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched retaliatory strikes on strategic targets in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport and weapons infrastructure near the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Despite an Oman-brokered ceasefire between the United States and the Houthis, the Iranian-backed group has openly declared that attacks on Israel will continue as long as fighting persists in Gaza.

The defense minister’s remarks reinforce Israel’s broader doctrine of confronting Iranian proxy forces across multiple fronts—from Lebanon to Syria, Gaza and Yemen—as part of a concerted campaign to degrade what Katz terms “the axis of evil.”

Israel’s government reiterated its stance in a joint statement Tuesday: “Whoever attacks the State of Israel will pay the price.”

The United Nations and other international actors have urged restraint amid growing fears of a regional conflagration, but Israeli officials maintain they will take all necessary action to defend the state against aggression from any direction.