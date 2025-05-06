IDF strikes Houthi-run airport in Yemen after evacuation order

( May 6, 2025 | Updated May. 6, 08:56 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces launched a series of large-scale airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen on Tuesday afternoon, the military confirmed.

“A short time ago, the Air Force attacked and destroyed infrastructure of the Houthi terrorist organization at the main airport in the Sanaa area, leading to its complete shutdown. This came after the Houthi terrorist organization fired on Ben-Gurion Airport,” according to a statement.

The airport, similar to the Hodeidah Port that was attacked last night, is used by the Houthi terrorist organization for transferring weapons and operatives, and is regularly operated by the Houthi regime for terrorist purposes,” the IDF said, accusing it of abusing civilian infrastructure.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets also struck multiple major power stations in the Houthi capital, as well as a cement factory located north of Sanaa, which it said was used for building tunnels and terror infrastructure.

“The strikes were carried out in a targeted manner, taking precautions where possible to minimize harm to civilians and civilian property,” noted the IDF.

“The Houthi terror regime has been operating over the past year and a half—under Iranian direction and funding—to attack Israel and its allies, destabilize the regional order and disrupt global maritime freedom,” it stated. “The IDF is determined to continue to act and strike with force anyone who poses a threat to the residents of the State of Israel, and at whatever distance is required.”

עשן מיתמר מעל שדה התעופה הבינ"ל בצנעא – במקביל לדיווחים על תחילת תקיפת צה"ל | תיעוד@guy_telaviv pic.twitter.com/Il7P9FnFmd — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 6, 2025

The attack followed IDF-issued evacuation orders for the facility, which has been under the control of Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists since September 2014.

“An urgent warning to all those in the area of Sanaa International Airport,” tweeted Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit earlier on Tuesday.

“We urge you to evacuate the area immediately and warn everyone near you about the need to evacuate this area,” he wrote. “Failure to evacuate and move away from the location puts you in danger.”

The IDF carried out an airstrike on Sanaa International Airport on Dec. 26 as part of operations against the Houthis, reportedly killing three people.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى جميع المتواجدين في منطقة مطار صنعاء الدولي وفق ما يعرض في الخارطة المرفقة.

⭕️ندعوكم إلى اخلاء منطقة المطار – مطار صنعاء الدولي – بشكل فوري وتحذير كل من يتواجد بجواركم عن ضرورة اخلاء هذه المنطقة فورًا

⭕️عدم الاخلاء والابتعاد عن المكان يعرضكم للخطر pic.twitter.com/5qXw5x4SBD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 6, 2025

The latest strikes come two days after the Houthis launched a ballistic missile at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, injuring six civilians and disrupting air traffic.

On Monday night, the IDF said it carried out a wave of airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port “in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthis against Israel, during which surface-to-surface missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles were launched toward Israeli civilians.”

According to the IDF, the port is a “central supply source for the Houthis,” used to facilitate the transfer of Iranian weapons.

Among the targets hit was a concrete plant east of Hodeidah, which the military described as “a significant economic resource” used in the construction of underground tunnels and other infrastructure linked to Houthi terror operations.

“The strike on the terrorist infrastructure sites was conducted precisely, with measures taken to mitigate harm to vessels docked at the port,” the statement added.

The IDF said around 20 fighter jets participated in the operation, dropping more than 50 precision-guided munitions on multiple targets.

On Tuesday, the military released new video footage of the operation, showing aircraft taking off, conducting airstrikes, and performing mid-air refueling.

תיעודים חדשים מתקיפות צה״ל בתימן



לכל הפרטים:https://t.co/qYTV34MEw3 pic.twitter.com/83ACG1jMBv — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 6, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday pledged a strong response to the missile attack on the country’s main airport, stating, “We have acted and will act again,” and warning, “There will be blows.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the sentiment, saying, “Anyone who targets our international airports will be struck back—forcefully and repeatedly.”

The Houthis, meanwhile, have declared a “comprehensive aerial blockade” on Israel and vowed to continue launching missile strikes on Israeli airports.