Netanyahu: Israel will strike any threat, anywhere

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself, amid heightened regional tensions following a missile attack near Ben-Gurion Airport attributed to Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

“There is one principle that guides me: Israel will defend itself—anywhere, against any threat, with its own forces,” said Netanyahu in a video statement published on X . His comments came hours after Israeli fighter jets struck Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport, reportedly rendering it inoperable.

יש כלל אחד שמנחה אותי: ישראל תגן על עצמה – בכל מקום, מול כל איום, בכוחות עצמה.



The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the strike was a direct response to Sunday’s Houthi missile attack, which targeted Israel’s main international airport. The Houthis, an Iranian proxy group based in Yemen, have escalated attacks against Israel in recent months, particularly since the renewed outbreak of the war with Hamas in Gaza.

While Jerusalem acts to protect its sovereignty, Washington announced a separate agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions with the Houthis. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed a ceasefire deal that would halt American airstrikes in Yemen in return for a cessation of Houthi attacks on U.S. naval vessels. However, a Houthi spokesperson told Reuters that operations against Israeli interests would continue, as they fall outside the scope of the U.S.-brokered deal.