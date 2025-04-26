IDF downs Houthi terror missile from Yemen

( April 26, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday morning intercepted a missile fired by Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The projectile was downed before entering Israeli airspace but the attack still triggered air-raid sirens across the country’s south. There were no immediate reports of significant injuries or damage.

Hours later, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone fired at the country “from the east,” a term generally used to designate Yemen. In accordance with protocol, no sirens were sounded, the military said.

On Wednesday, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens in northern Israel.

“An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted,” the IDF said. Several people were treated for minor injuries sustained while running to shelter.

The Houthis, an Iranian-backed terrorist organization based in Yemen, have intensified attacks on Israel since October 2023, following the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas. The group, officially known as Ansar Allah, receives military and financial support from the Islamic Republic of Iran and was redesignated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the Trump administration in January.

The escalation began after Hamas—a U.S.-designated terrorist organization—carried out the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping 251. That attack sparked a broader regional conflict involving Iran-aligned groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In response to repeated Houthi strikes on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and on Israeli territory, the United States launched “Operation Rough Rider,” a large-scale campaign of air and naval strikes, on March 15. This effort, the most significant American action in the region during U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, aims to degrade Houthi capabilities.

Despite U.S. and Israeli countermeasures, Houthi missile and drone attacks have continued, prompting air-raid sirens in central and northern Israel in recent weeks.