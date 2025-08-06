Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad

( Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS )

Iranian authorities on Wednesday executed Rozbeh Vadi, an Iranian citizen convicted of providing intelligence to Israel’s Mossad agency, including information related to an Iranian nuclear scientist killed in a targeted attack.

According to Iran’s judiciary media, Vadi, who reportedly worked in a sensitive government post, was arrested after Iranian security services accused him of relaying classified information to Israeli intelligence operatives.

Iranian sources claim that he was recruited online and met with his purported handlers in Vienna, where he received technical training and communicated via encrypted channels.

Vadi’s alleged activities included supplying intelligence on Iran’s nuclear programs and officials. After a closed trial—which rights groups often criticize for a lack of transparency—he was sentenced to death, and the country’s Supreme Court upheld his verdict. The execution was carried out by hanging on Wednesday.

Israel has not commented on the case. Iran has previously accused Israel of covert operations targeting its nuclear program and scientists, charges Israel has neither confirmed nor denied.