Iran fires missile barrages at Israel hours after US strikes

( June 22, 2025 / JNS)

Iran launched two barrages of ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday morning, hours after the United States carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Emergency services initially reported that at least 16 people had been hospitalized, including a man in his 30s in moderate condition with fragment wounds to his upper body and 15 others with light injuries.

Later in the day, the Israeli Health Ministry updated the casualty figures, stating that 86 people were evacuated to hospitals following the Iranian missile attacks. Of those, two are in moderate condition, 77 sustained light injuries, four are suffering from anxiety, and three are under medical evaluation with their condition yet to be determined.

Magen David Adom treated and evacuated casualties, while teams continued to search additional impact sites for victims. United Hatzalah reported that 25 people were being treated at impact sites in the center and north of the country, some of whom were subsequently evacuated to hospitals.

Security and rescue personnel at the scene after an Iranian ballistic missile hit in Tel Aviv, June 22, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Twenty-five ballistic missiles were fired from Iran toward central and northern Israel early on Sunday morning, triggering widespread air-raid sirens and activating Israel’s aerial defense systems.

Among the hardest-hit locations was a retirement home in northern Tel Aviv, where the roof collapsed following a missile impact. Police bomb disposal units and rescue teams were on site, ensuring no explosives remain and that no one was trapped in the rubble.

Six people have been evacuated from the scene with minor injuries, according to Israel Police, along with elderly residents who were unharmed but required assistance due to the structural damage.

Damage from an Iranian ballistic missile impact in Ness Ziona, June 22, 2025. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.

Extensive damage was also reported in Ness Ziona, Be’er Ya’akov and Haifa.

The IDF reported that during this morning’s missile launches from Iran toward Israel, no sirens sounded in Haifa. An initial investigation indicates that a projectile did hit in the city, and authorities are examining the possibility of an issue with the interceptor system.

The IDF clarified that there was no malfunction in the alert system, noting that a prior warning had been issued for the area. The incident remains under review.

The Israeli Air Force and Israeli Navy during overnight operations on Saturday intercepted some 30 Iranian suicide drones heading for the Jewish state, according to the IDF, which noted that more than 500 UAVs have been intercepted since the start of the war on June 13.

Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit in Tel Aviv, June 22, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

The Iranian missile barrage came hours after U.S. airstrikes that, according to President Donald Trump, “totally obliterated” Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Trump declared the operation “extremely successful,” emphasizing that the Fordow facility had been “eliminated” and calling for Iran to “agree to end this war.”

Israel’s military confirmed that many of the Iranian missiles were intercepted, but said that falling debris and fragments had caused significant property damage and injuries in several locations.

President Isaac Herzog visited the site in Tel Aviv hit by an Iranian missile, surveying the extensive damage to homes.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, June 22, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.

Praising the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, Herzog said, “I commend and bless President Donald Trump. I commend and bless Prime Minister Netanyahu for their cooperation and for the incredible resolution and activity. I thank all those military men and women and all those agencies working 24/7 to remove an existential threat from the world and from the Middle East and from Israel.”

The Israel Defense Forces announced shortly after the barrages that the Air Force had initiated a series of strikes targeting military sites in western Iran.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the IAF also attacked missile launchers that were being prepared for additional attacks on Israeli territory, as well as Iranian armed forces personnel operating nearby. The military reported that the launchers responsible for Sunday morning’s attacks had been neutralized.