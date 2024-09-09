Iran reportedly sends ballistic missiles to Russia, defying West

( Sept. 9, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

Iran has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine, despite months of warnings from U.S. and European officials not to do so, according to Bloomberg.

The reported transfer marks a significant escalation in Iran’s support for Moscow’s military campaign. Washington has briefed its allies on the evidence of this development, which is expected to trigger additional sanctions from the United States and European Union against Iran, according to the report.

While Iran is said to have provided Russia with hundreds of drones since the invasion of Ukraine began over two years ago, the supply of ballistic missiles represents a deeper level of involvement in the conflict. The U.S. National Security Council has not yet responded to requests for comment on this matter.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the missile transfer. Last week, Bloomberg had reported that European officials anticipated Iran would imminently deliver missiles to Russia.

In response to inquiries from Bloomberg, Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations issued a statement asserting that the country’s stance on the “Ukraine conflict remains unchanged” and that it does not provide military assistance to any parties involved in the war.

On Sunday, two suicide drones supplied to the Russian military by the Islamic Republic penetrated the airspaces of Latvia and Romania, authorities in the two countries announced. Latvia and Romania, both members of NATO, said they were investigating the incidents, which did not result in any casualties or damages.

In late August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Russian missile attacks against the European country.

Originally published by Israel Hayom. JNS contributed to this report.