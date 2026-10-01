Iris Reff Ronen brings nearly two decades of nonprofit leadership experience across the United States and Israel. She most recently served as global CEO of the America-Israel Cultural Foundation, where she led major fundraising campaigns, strengthened global board governance and expanded international support for Israeli artists. Previously, she was the founding CEO of Unistream, one of Israel’s most impactful youth entrepreneurship organizations, and led the financial turnaround of the Israeli Choreographers Association. She also held senior financial leadership roles in the corporate world, including CFO positions in retail and high-tech. She was recognized with the Presidential Volunteer Medal by former Israeli President Shimon Peres.