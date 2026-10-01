‘Extraordinary courage,’ AJC says of those who helped in flydubai incident

The American Jewish Committee praised the “extraordinary courage and cooperation” of those who helped resolve a dangerous situation, after the co-pilot on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv allegedly stabbed the captain.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the captain, the crew members and the Israeli passengers who acted with remarkable courage and stepped forward to help bring the situation under control and protect those on board,” the AJC stated. “Their actions helped safeguard the lives of all 174 passengers and crew.”

Israeli leaders have called the outcome a “miracle.”

The American Jewish committee also thanked “the authorities and medical teams in Saudi Arabia, whose swift response enabled the aircraft to land safely in Tabuk and ensured that those injured received medical care.”

“The safe arrival of the passengers was a testament to professionalism and humanity across borders,” the group said. “We commend the United Arab Emirates for its leadership in ensuring that the circumstances of the incident are thoroughly and responsibly investigated.”

“At a moment when the region can too easily be defined by division, yesterday also demonstrated something different: courage, cooperation and human solidarity can transcend borders,” it said.