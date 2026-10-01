Rubio ‘kicked out’ Iranian delegation after UNGA, State Department tells JNS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio “kicked out” the Iranian delegation after it “overstayed their welcome” following the U.N. General Assembly, according to the U.S. State Department.

“United Nations General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go,” Foggy Bottom told JNS.

The delegation of the Iranian regime stated that it left New York City on Monday evening “in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated to the U.S. Department of State.”