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Rubio ‘kicked out’ Iranian delegation after UNGA, State Department tells JNS

“United Nations General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go,” the department told JNS.

Izzy Salant
Masoud Pezeshkian
Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran, addresses the general debate of the United Nation General Assembly’s 81st session, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: Loey Felipe/United Nations.
(Oct. 1, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio “kicked out” the Iranian delegation after it “overstayed their welcome” following the U.N. General Assembly, according to the U.S. State Department.

“United Nations General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go,” Foggy Bottom told JNS.

The delegation of the Iranian regime stated that it left New York City on Monday evening “in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated to the U.S. Department of State.”

United Nations Iran
Izzy Salant
Izzy Salant Izzy Salant
Izzy Salant is a Los Angeles-based journalist and social media/digital marketing manager at JNS.
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