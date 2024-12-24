‘CYBERDOME IX’: Israel, US conclude joint defense exercise

( Dec. 24, 2024 / JNS)

A joint Israeli-American cyber defense exercise, “CYBERDOME IX,” concluded last week in the United States, marking a significant collaboration amid growing online threats to both nations, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday.

The exercise, jointly conducted by the U.S. Cyber Command and the IDF’s J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate and Intelligence Directorate, is the premier annual cyber defense training event between the two allies.

Dozens of personnel from the IDF and U.S. Cyber Command participated, engaging in battlefield simulations that tested both offensive and defensive strategies.

Maj. Gen. Aviad Dagan, head of the J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate, emphasized the exercise’s significance.

“This collaboration highlights the critical importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership in the cyber domain. It provides a strategic opportunity to deepen professional ties, share expertise and strengthen the digital defenses of both nations against evolving threats,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox, deputy commanding general of the Joint Force Headquarters—Cyber, U.S. Army Cyber Command, said: “Now in its ninth iteration, CYBERDOME provides a vital platform for U.S. and Israeli cyber teams to train in a complex environment. It strengthens the bond between our nations and fosters a shared understanding of cyber operations.”