Israel facilitates airdrop of more than 1,000 aid packages into Gaza

( Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS )

More than 1,000 aid packages have been airdropped into the Gaza Strip since the start of the operation late last month, the military said.

Nine countries have participated, including the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Canada and, for the first time on Thursday, the Netherlands.

On Aug. 8, six countries airdropped 72 packages containing food.

“We will continue to work to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community,” the military said.

????✈️ Humanitarian Aid Airdrop: An airdrop of more than 72 food aid packages for the residents of Gaza was conducted by the IDF as part of the cooperation between Israel, the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, led by @cogatonline.



Since the operation… pic.twitter.com/g1GrFDEMbu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 8, 2025

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced a pilot program to allow Gaza merchants to bring goods into the Strip. The measure “aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the U.N. and international organizations,” according to the ministry’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Last month, the IDF announced a series of humanitarian measures aimed at refuting “the false claim of deliberate starvation” in Gaza, including “tactical pauses” in the war on Hamas.

While emphasizing that “combat operations have not ceased” across the Strip, the IDF said pauses in military activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. would be instituted in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City “every day until further notice.”

Humanitarian corridors are being established to enable the movement of U.N. convoys delivering food and medicine to Gazans. The secure aid routes will remain in place permanently between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.