Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Israel facilitates airdrop of more than 1,000 aid packages into Gaza

Nine countries have participated, including the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Canada and the Netherlands.

JNS Staff
A plane drops humanitarian aid loaded with food supplies to displaced Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, July 27, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
A plane drops humanitarian aid loaded with food supplies to displaced Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, July 27, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Edit
(Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS)

More than 1,000 aid packages have been airdropped into the Gaza Strip since the start of the operation late last month, the military said.

Nine countries have participated, including the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Canada and, for the first time on Thursday, the Netherlands.

On Aug. 8, six countries airdropped 72 packages containing food.

“We will continue to work to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community,” the military said.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced a pilot program to allow Gaza merchants to bring goods into the Strip. The measure “aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the U.N. and international organizations,” according to the ministry’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Last month, the IDF announced a series of humanitarian measures aimed at refuting “the false claim of deliberate starvation” in Gaza, including “tactical pauses” in the war on Hamas.

While emphasizing that “combat operations have not ceased” across the Strip, the IDF said pauses in military activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. would be instituted in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City “every day until further notice.”

Humanitarian corridors are being established to enable the movement of U.N. convoys delivering food and medicine to Gazans. The secure aid routes will remain in place permanently between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics