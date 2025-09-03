Israel launches Ofek 19 spy satellite into orbit

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Israel successfully launched the Ofek 19 advanced military reconnaissance satellite into orbit on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The launch was carried out from an undisclosed test site using a three-stage “Shavit” launcher, the ministry said. The satellite achieved orbit, began transmitting data and initiated a series of initial tests, which will continue until the satellite is fully commissioned “in the near future.”

The project involves the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development Space Program Office, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Aerospace Industries. The satellite is designed for military surveillance and intelligence gathering and is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) for all-weather, high-resolution imaging and reconnaissance.

Once operational, command of the satellite will be transferred to Unit 9900, the IDF’s visual and geospatial intelligence unit.

“I was moved to witness the launch of Ofek 19—a satellite made in Israel. It’s inspiring to see the extraordinary capabilities of Israeli industries. Years of outstanding, focused work have reached places we couldn’t imagine. We’re not just a Startup Nation—we’re a Space Nation,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“Israel must have a presence in space, where humanity’s future lies, and where critically important strategic capabilities are developed—particularly in the arena in which we are engaged,” he added.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the launch a “moment of tremendous national pride” for the Israeli people and all those working to safeguard the country’s security and future.

“Israel, once again, demonstrates its supremacy as one of the world’s leading technological and defense powers. Launching the Ofek 19 satellite into space represents another building block in Israel’s power projection on the global stage, reflecting the advanced capabilities of the Defense Ministry, the IDF and IAI,” Katz said.

“This achievement embodies a unique combination of Israeli innovation, excellence, and ingenuity—providing us with strategic superiority and significantly enhancing our national security,” Katz continued. “I salute the engineers, developers, soldiers and defense personnel who worked tirelessly to deliver this exceptional achievement. Israel continues to soar, lead and safeguard our defense with pride and strength.”