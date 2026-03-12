‘Strike hard,’ US Air Force pilot tells IAF counterpart
“It’s a great honor for us to fight with you,” the Israeli pilot says.
The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday evening released a radio recording of one of its fighter pilots conversing with a U.S. counterpart during “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the Islamic Republic.
In the recording released by the Israel Defense Forces, the Israeli pilot is heard telling the American, whose aircraft is identified as Mobile 97, “It’s a great honor for us to fight with you. You’re doing a great job.”
טייס אמריקאי לטייס חיל האוויר הישראלי: ״תשמרו על עצמכם, תתקפו בעוצמה״— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 11, 2026
לכל הפרטים>>https://t.co/8B18expXUA pic.twitter.com/ICubhWEaas
The American pilot can be heard responding, “Thank you very much. Likewise, gentlemen. Please be safe out there. Strike hard—see ya.”
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told CBS News earlier this week, “When you combine our Air Force with the Air Force of the Israeli Defense Forces, it’s the two most powerful air forces in the world.”
“I want your viewers to understand is this is only just the beginning,” Hegseth told CBS News, adding: “Our capabilities are overwhelming compared to what Iran’s are.”