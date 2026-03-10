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Beirut resident to IDF: ‘Get rid of Hezbollah already’

A declassified call of intelligence officers from Unit 504 showed a Lebanese resident’s disdain reserved for the Iranian-backed terror group.

Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff

Beirut resident to IDF: ‘Get rid of Hezbollah already’

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Beirut
Israeli Air Force fighter jets over Beirut, Feb. 23, 2025. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

A resident of Beirut urged the Israeli military to “Get rid of Hezbollah already—I’m with you, [the terrorist group] forced us out of our homes,” the Israel Defense Forces revealed on Monday via a declassified recording.

Since Hezbollah joined Iran’s war efforts against the Jewish state, the IDF has issued evacuation notices to Lebanese residents in areas from which strikes carried out against Israel.

One way in which the notices are provided is through IDF intelligence officers from Unit 504, who contact residents by phone.

During one of these calls, a resident of Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahieh told the intelligence officer that Hezbollah is forcing residents out of their homes and threatening them, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The resident emphasized that the Lebanese people stand with the Lebanese state and not with the terrorist organization.

In the call, the officer asked the resident if there are people in Dahieh from the Iranian-backed Shi’ite group who have threatened him.

“Of course. Of course,” the resident was heard replying. “We are with the Lebanese state: the prime minister and the president [of Lebanon]. We are not with anyone else,” the person continued.

“We want to rest in our homes with our children. We want to finish with this and live in freedom,” the resident added.

The IDF emphasized that Hezbollah uses sites throughout Dahieh to manufacture and develop weapons, including facilities used to improve missile precision.

“These efforts are part of a key Hezbollah program focused on increasing missile accuracy, with guidance from Iran,” the army said.

It went on to note that the group’s method is “further evidence of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s cynical exploitation of the civilian population in Lebanon.”

Middle East IDF Hezbollah
JNS Staff
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