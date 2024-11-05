Blinken, Gallant discuss ‘dire humanitarian situation’ in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the “dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza” in a phone call on Tuesday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, amid threats by the Biden administration to withhold weapons shipments unless Washington’s aid demands are met.

“The Secretary reviewed actions Israel has taken to date and urged further actions to substantially increase and sustain humanitarian aid—including food, medicine, and other essential supplies—to civilians across all of Gaza,” according to a State Department readout of the call.

Jerusalem must implement 15 policy changes related to humanitarian assistance in Gaza by Nov. 13 to avoid a possible arms embargo, according to a letter sent by Washington last month.

During his call with Gallant, Blinken also “emphasized the importance of ending the war in Gaza and bringing all of the hostages home, as well as charting a path forward in the post-conflict period that allows the Palestinian population in Gaza to rebuild their lives and advances governance, security, and reconstruction.”

The two also discussed tensions with Iran and its regional terrorist proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. Tehran is vowing a major attack against the Jewish state soon, which would be its third direct assault this year. Its Lebanese terror proxy continues its daily rocket, missile and drone launches at Israel, while the Israel Defense Forces’ ground and aerial operations are ongoing.

“The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxy groups,” according to the readout.

Blinken and Gallant also discussed “ongoing efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return safely to their homes.”