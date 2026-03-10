Eight Palestinians arrested on suspicion of incitement offenses

The Israel Police continued its enforcement policy against incitement to terrorism offenses over the weekend, arresting eight Palestinian suspects throughout Judea and Samaria, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Judea and Samaria District Police officers and Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) officers, together with Israel Defense Forces soldiers, carried out the operation after the activities of the suspects were monitored and sufficient evidence was collected, police added.

The suspects “incited and encouraged the enemy’s actions during wartime, including encouragement to harm civilians of the State of Israel and glorification of the enemy in videos and photos [on social media],” the statement read.

The suspects are two residents from Dura, near Hebron, ages 51 and 62; a 29-year-old resident from the town of al Fawar, also in the Hebron area; a minor from Al-Eizariya, a village east of Jerusalem; three residents from the Jericho region; and a Hebron resident, the police said.

The detainees were transferred for further investigation.

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, a total of 22 suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria over offenses of incitement to violence.