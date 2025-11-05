For fourth consecutive day, IDF kills terrorists trying to cross Gaza truce line

Israel Defense Forces soldiers eliminated two Hamas terrorists who tried to cross the ceasefire line in central Gaza on Wednesday, in the fourth straight day of incidents along the Strip’s Yellow Line.

“In two separate incidents, two terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and advancing toward IDF troops in central Gaza, posing a direct threat,” the military tweeted in English. “Following identification, the terrorists were eliminated by IDF troops to remove the threat.”

The IDF stressed that troops “remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act against any immediate danger.”

On Tuesday, IDF soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line into Israeli-controlled territory in northern Gaza.

On Monday, Hamas terrorists who crossed over the Yellow Line and advanced toward soldiers were eliminated by air and ground strikes.

The day prior, the Israeli Air Force in a targeted strike killed a terrorist who crossed the line and threatened Israeli soldiers stationed there.

The Yellow Line is a new demarcation established by the IDF as part of the first phase of the U.S.-brokered truce deal with Hamas last month.

Concrete barriers topped with a yellow-painted post mark the area to which the IDF has withdrawn. It runs north, center and south through the Gaza Strip, with the military controlling some 53% of the territory.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Eyal Zamir recommended to the Jewish state’s political echelon earlier this week that they consider freeing 200 Hamas terrorists trapped in IDF-controlled parts of the Strip in exchange for the body of IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin, which has been held in Gaza since 2014.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ruled out the safe passage of some 200 armed Hamas terrorists out of the Yellow Zone.

This came on the back of an earlier report that Jerusalem would allow them to move under the condition that they lay down their weapons.

Under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage-release deal that went into effect last month, Hamas committed to returning for burial all 28 bodies it was holding captive, including the remains of Goldin.

However, Hamas has slow-walked the return of the deceased hostages, reportedly to avoid its disarmament, which is set to take place in the second phase of the deal with a deployment of international forces.