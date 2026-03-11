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News   Israel News

Foreign carriers push back Israel flights amid Iran war

No major international airlines are currently flying to Ben-Gurion Airport.

Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff

Foreign carriers push back Israel flights amid Iran war

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Wizz Air
A Wizz Air aircraft takes off from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. January 2026. Photos by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.

Despite the limited reopening of Ben-Gurion International Airport, Israeli airspace remains heavily restricted this week, with many international carriers extending their suspension of flights to the region until the end of the month amid the war with Iran.

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, which was set to open a hub in Israel this spring, announced on Tuesday that it will resume flights to Tel Aviv on March 29.

The Budapest-based carrier had previously planned to run as many as 30 daily flights from Tel Aviv to destinations across Europe by April, increasing competition and lowering airfares.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air rival easyJet, a British low-cost carrier, said it will not resume flights to and from Ben-Gurion International Airport until at least the winter.

The carrier, which was expected to restart its Tel Aviv route on March 29 after repeatedly postponing a resumption of its flight services, has now pushed back that date again amid the war with Iran.

“We have taken the decision not to operate to and from Tel Aviv this summer as part of our continuous review of our flying programme,” easyJet says in a statement. “We are continuing to closely monitor the situation with a view to resuming flying this winter.”

The Lufthansa group, which includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, announced Monday that it was suspending flights to Israel until April 2 due to the “current situation in the Middle East.”

No major foreign carriers are currently flying to Israel since the latest conflict with Iran broke out on February 28.

Earlier this week, Israeli airlines, led by flag carrier El Al, began operating limited flights for the first time since the war broke out under a series of restrictions due to the ongoing conflict, with about 100 passengers per flight.

JNS Staff
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