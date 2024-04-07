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News   Israel News

‘Iron Swords’ by the numbers

Six months into the war sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, the IDF releases figures on casualties, troop mobilization and tactical achievements.

Apr. 7, 2024
Lilach Shoval
Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Six months into Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, 600 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 3,188 wounded, 12,000 projectiles have been fired toward Israel, 300,000 reserve soldiers mobilized, approximately 13,000 terrorists eliminated and 33,000 targets attacked from the air. These are just some of the data published by the IDF on Sunday.

In addition to the 600 fallen soldiers (256 since the start of the ground campaign on Oct. 27) and nearly 4,000 wounded, some 10,500 soldiers suffered from stress reactions (82% of whom returned to combat) and about 1,900 received psychological support (85% of whom returned to combat).

Many of the casualties are reservists. Of the approximately 300,000 reserve-duty soldiers mobilized since the beginning of the war, 17% are women and 83% men. Some 77% of the reservists are between the ages of 20 and 39.

Despite significant criticism over the lack of support for reservists, grants totaling 12.5 million shekels ($3.3 million) have been distributed so far. In addition, the families of the wounded have received vouchers worth a total of 5.5 million shekels ($1.4 million) and additional economic assistance amounting to some 3 million shekels ($795,000).

Over the course of the war to date, 32,000 terror targets have been struck from the air in the Gaza Strip, and 1,400 in the northern theater. More than 3,300 strikes have been carried out from the ground. During the ground and air maneuvers in both theaters, thousands of terrorists have been killed or captured. In the Gaza Strip, more than 12,000 terrorists were eliminated, including 125 commanders. In the northern theater, 330 terrorists were eliminated, including 30 commanders.

In Judea and Samaria, arrests and counter-terror activities have intensified since Oct. 7. There have been more than 70 operational activities, during which more than 6,000 detainees (including 1,600 Hamas operatives) were arrested. Some 420 terrorists were eliminated, and 19 terrorists’ houses were demolished.

As for the situation in Gaza 369,990 tons of humanitarian aid have been transferred into the enclave, including food, shelter equipment, medical supplies, water and fuel. This is in addition to 50 humanitarian airdrops comprising 3,000 individual aid packages. Israel has placed more than 15.5 million evacuation calls to Gaza residents, and has dropped 9.3 million leaflets.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Lilach Shoval
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