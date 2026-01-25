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News   Israel News

German cops nab alleged fourth member of Hamas terror cell

Mohammad S. is accused of buying hundreds of ammunition rounds for a trio whose members have been in jail since October.

JNS Staff
German police officer. Credit: Heiko Barth/Shutterstock.
German police officer. Credit: Heiko Barth/Shutterstock.
(Jan. 25, 2026 / JNS)

Police in Germany arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of belonging to a terrorist cell that planned to attack Israeli or Jewish targets.

The man, identified as Mohammad S., was arrested at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Friday on suspicion that he procured weapons for Hamas, prosecutors told local media. He is said to be the fourth member of a cell, three of whose members were arrested in October.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office had ordered the arrest of Mohammad S. upon his return from Lebanon, Der Speigel reported. He is suspected of belonging to a terrorist group and buying weapons for it.

The suspect procured approximately 300 rounds of ammunition in August 2025, prosecutors told the newspaper. Investigators believe this was in preparation for Hamas attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany and other European countries.

The suspect is linked to Abed Al G., one of three men arrested in Berlin in October. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office believes they are members and of Hamas and foreign operatives for it.

Two of the three men arrested in October had previously been under surveillance by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany’s federal domestic intelligence agency. When a weapons handover was arranged at short notice, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office decided to act.

Investigators seized an AK-47 assault rifle, several pistols and a large quantity of ammunition. They believe the weapons were intended for attacks on Jewish or Israeli institutions in Germany.

The trio are said to have already prepared the attack plan in the summer—allegedly with the involvement of Mohammad S. He was brought from Berlin to Karlsruhe to appear before an investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice, Der Spiegel reported.

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