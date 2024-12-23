Hamas concedes military capabilities lost, shifts to alternative tactics

Sources within Hamas admitted Sunday that Israel Defense Forces operations have successfully neutralized most of their military capabilities in Gaza, forcing the Palestinian terrorist organization to adopt alternative tactics.

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Hamas sources revealed that fighters on the ground are now making decisions independently without receiving direct orders from senior command. While they still attempt to update higher-ranking officials about their plans, these communications can take hours or even days to reach what remains of Hamas’s leadership in Gaza.

Among the surviving senior Hamas commanders in Gaza are: Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, who has reportedly taken command of the military wing; Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, responsible for terrorists in northern Gaza; Mohammed Shabana, who served as commander of the now-disbanded Rafah Brigade; and Tawfiq Abu Naim, head of the internal security apparatus of Hamas.

The IDF’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said over the weekend that Hamas is spreading falsehoods to maintain its fighters’ morale.

“Hamas and its minions are spreading news and rumors about fake heroic acts and operations in Jabalia, including claims about the use of knives and explosive belts, to boost the morale of their collapsing members. Don’t believe these rumors and lies from the defeated,” Adraee stated.

In another post on X, he declared that the “East Jabalia Battalion has collapsed” and that all Hamas can do now is spread false information.

According to Gazan sources, after 15 months of war, the terrorists have lost most of their capabilities, which has occurred alongside the elimination of key Hamas figures involved in weapons production and engineering.

In recent days, Hamas released footage of a drone launch toward the western Negev. According to Hamas, the drone, which was intercepted, was launched from eastern Khan Younis. Other footage this month showed cells of four to five terrorists planting explosive devices in shafts. These videos appear intended to signal that Hamas retains limited capabilities.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.