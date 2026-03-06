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IAF destroys Khamenei’s bunker in Tehran

The underground complex was intended to serve as a secure emergency command center for the supreme leader.

Mar. 6, 2026
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol

IAF destroys Khamenei’s bunker in Tehran

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Smoke rises following explosions in central Tehran on March 6, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Smoke rises following explosions in central Tehran on March 6, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.

The Israeli Air Force on Friday destroyed the underground command bunker in Tehran of assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the IDF said.

Approximately 50 IAF fighter jets targeted the site beneath the regime’s leadership compound in the heart of the Iranian capital.

The bunker was intended to serve as a secure emergency command center for the supreme leader and continued to be used by senior regime officials after he died in the leadership compound above it on Feb. 28, the IDF said.

“The underground compound was created by the regime as a base for advancing military activities and its extremist ideologies against the State of Israel and the Western world,” added the statement.

According to the IDF, the facility spanned multiple streets in the heart of Tehran and included numerous entrances and meeting rooms for senior members of the Iranian regime. The bunker was struck by about 100 munitions following a lengthy intelligence-gathering and research process conducted by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate.

Khamenei, 86, was killed by an Israeli opening strike that targeted his fortified compound in Tehran on Saturday morning.

The elimination came as Israel and the United States launched preemptive strikes against the Islamic Republic aimed at neutralizing the threat Tehran poses to the Jewish state, the United States and the broader region.

Defense Minister Israel Katz described the targeted killing as a “turning point,” describing Khamenei as “the one who led the campaign of destruction against the State of Israel—he built the entire axis of evil around us.”

Likud lawmaker Tsega Melaku told JNS: “As an Israeli and a member of Knesset, I look at the situation and see excellent progress in the campaign against Iran.

“The fact that we are already seeing the top ayatollahs begin to weaken and disappear shows determination and a clear direction.”

What is happening in the region, Melaku said, represents a historic shift.

“In times like these, I am proud to have a strong leader with a vision working for the future of the Jewish state, together with our great friend, President Trump of the United States. They are simply changing the face of the world,” she said.

“Their actions today are not just for the here and now; they are designed to ensure that the generations after us will be able to live in a reality of peace, security and a prosperous economy,” she added.

Melaku said she is proud to have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a leader, as he “is truly working with vision and sincere concern for the future of our children and grandchildren.

“As for the coming days, my message is clear, both to our enemies and to our friends: What we have seen so far is nothing. We have not really begun yet,” Melaku said.

Religious Zionism lawmaker Ohad Tal emphasized the significance of seeing Saudis, Qataris and Emiratis fighting alongside Israel, saying it is reshaping the Middle East in ways once thought unimaginable.

“I think this is the biggest accomplishment. Everybody sees that Israel is leading this war, protecting the Free World and the world in general,” he told JNS. “By taking a leadership role in the Middle East and protecting the region, Israel is positioning itself in a unique way.”

As the IDF chief of staff and the commander of the Israeli Air Force have stated, Tal said Israeli forces are carrying out operations that would make Hollywood movies seem unremarkable.

“There is a lot happening, and while I don’t think we will see Golani Brigade units deployed in Iran—at least not right now—we have learned that anything is possible,” he said.

“The world is looking at the Israeli people—not just our soldiers or our pilots in the sky, but also the people sitting at home and showing such resilience, determination and willingness to pay heavy prices to fight evil,” Tal added. “The world is being inspired, and it shows the true spirit of the Jewish people and Israelis. I am sure we will see the effects of it for many years to come.”

Iran IDF Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Charles Bybelezer
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
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